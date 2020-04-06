Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer Released

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiered its first trailer during the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. Season 5 of the spinoff series ended with Morgan (Lennie James) shot and left for dead by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), who separated Morgan's band of altruistic survivors when she sent Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Althea (Maggie Grace), Grace (Karen David), Daniel (Rubén Blades) and newlyweds June (Jenna Elfman) John (Garret Dillahunt) to settlements across the west. With what might have been his last words, Morgan issued one last call over his radio: "Live. All of you. If you can hear me, just live."

"I think what we’re really excited for in season 6 is the fact that everyone got split up and we’ve already heard Ginny reference the fact that she has quite a few settlements under her control. She is like a colonizer," showrunner Andrew Chambliss previously told Entertainment Weekly. "She is like someone who franchises these settlements and comes in and fixes things and then kind of seizes control. But it means we’re going to see a lot of different places and get a lot of different flavors and we’re going to be able to dive in really deeply with our characters."

Chambliss continued, "As you know, we watched them struggle to be apart, as we watched them fight to get back together. We will see whether or not some people buy into Ginny’s philosophy, or if they will try to hold onto those words that Morgan’s spoke out over the walkie. We’re really trying to set the stage for a different kind of storytelling than we’ve done before on the show."

Executive producer and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple has since said the show's structure is "going to change quite a bit."

"There’s going to be a great deal more focus within the stories, a little less vignette-y in telling 16 little movies," Gimple told EW. "The guys are out of the gate wonderfully with the first two episodes, and it is a differentiating thing. It’s something that separates that show from the other two shows, telling these 16 little movies, being a bit more anthological. It still is a serialized story, but it’s told through these very focused perspectives."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 filming was recently put on pause amid the coronavirus crisis that has disrupted all three Walking Dead shows. Season 6 premieres this summer on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.