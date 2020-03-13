The Walking Dead Season 11 Pre-Production Delayed, Fear the Walking Dead Filming Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

AMC is pushing back production on The Walking Dead Season 11 and has paused production on the now-shooting Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 out of an "abundance of caution" over concerns raised by the coronavirus pandemic. The network is pushing physical production on The Walking Dead Season 11 three to four weeks while keeping its writers' room working from home in the practice of social distancing. Season 6 of the spinoff launched production in November in Austin, Texas, and had previously determined a brief hiatus for next week. Now Fear will put a pause on production for three weeks, joining a growing number of shows undergoing delays over coronavirus concerns.

Story details for the eleventh season of The Walking Dead, formally announced by AMC at New York Comic Con in October, remain under wraps as the second half of Season 10 continues to unfold. Series lead Norman Reedus is expected to be joined by longtime co-star Melissa McBride and multi-season veteran Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Season 11 alongside returning star Lauren Cohan, whose Maggie Rhee will reappear sometime later in Season 10B before Cohan fully rejoins as a series regular next season.

Returning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 are mainstays Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand, alongside series veteran Rubén Blades. Other returning cast members include more recent additions Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Danay García, Alexa Nisenson, and Austin Amelio, a Walking Dead transplant who joined the spinoff in its fifth season. Amelio's Dwight will reunite with long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) this season.

Should he survive the cliffhanger ending of Season 5, Lennie James will be back as Morgan, who took over as series lead on the spinoff as part of the first-ever crossover between the two shows.

Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again. But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha (Samantha Morton) will ensure they face a certain doom.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is expected to premiere on AMC this summer.