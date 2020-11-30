Fear The Walking Dead's Madison Likely To Return With Kim Dickens

✖

Fear the Walking Dead killed of Madison in its fourth season. The abrupt change of course for the show when new showrunners and cast members joined in the same season was not met with a reaction the creatives were hoping for. Not helping the case was the perception of how Kim Dickens, a rare female lead in an action-drama such as a Walking Dead show, was treated in the exit. In the three years since Dickens left the show, fans have been vocal about a desire to see Madison return to Fear the Walking Dead. While it is unclear whether Dickens, AMC, and chief content officer Scott Gimple have reached any agreements, it does seem that Madison is finally going to be making a comeback to this universe in one way or another.

After all, if this universe has taught us anything, it's that you should never assume anyone is dead until you see a body. Always check under the dumpster.

The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple caught up with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview where he indicated a strong interest in telling more stories with Madison Clark. "Keep hope alive," Gimple tells Madison fans.

The man in charge of the Dead franchise as a whole is fully aware of the desire to see more Madison, which is thanks entirely to her fans. You can read our full interview with Gimple here!

"I was in a chat for New York Comic Con, I think. I don't usually... I don't know. I don't usually have Q&As directly with the fans like that. I don't know why it just doesn't come up that much, which is something I should ask people about," Gimple explained. "But it was weird to be in that because, yeah, there were a lot of questions about Madison. And it really is true that we're kicking a lot of things around, not just within... We've had discussions of Fear. We've had discussions with Tales of the Walking Dead, and then even within the Walking Dead universe. There's all sorts of possibilities. We investigate that past a lot in stories, especially with Tales of the Walking Dead. So if it were all to come together, it would be amazing, but there's some things floating around that are truly awesome."

Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead's showrunner Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have also changed their tune in regard to a possible return for Madison. Originally, they were quite set on the character having died off screen when she torched the baseball stadium in Season 4 to help her children escape a horde of the dead. Now, they seem more optimistic.

"There's always a chance," Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "There's always a chance. We can't say much else about who saved Morgan, other than we saw the note. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said that Morgan still had things to do. It's someone that Morgan doesn't know. We know that from the note, also. I think when we do reveal who that person is who saved them, that note is going to take on a whole new level of resonance in terms of what it means." The full interview can be read here.

The opportunity is right there: someone saved Morgan Jones following the events of the Season 5 finale. Madison would certainly be a heavy-handed and welcome bit of fan service! Are you ready to see Madison return on Fear the Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will go into production for its second and final season in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will return for the back half of its sixth season following The Walking Dead Season 10C, which begins airing its 6 new episodes in February.