Who Dies in the ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale?

Fear The Walking Dead Season Four comes to a close Sunday, pitting Morgan (Lennie James) and the survivors against the permeating threat of the deranged Martha, a.k.a. Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins).

The group has finally reunited, thanks in part to a selfless action by the dying Jim (Aaron Stanford), and Morgan has convinced them to follow him to Alexandria, Virginia — but not before first heading back to find the missing Althea (Maggie Grace) and tying up loose ends with Martha, who entices Morgan to follow her after leaving him a threatening video message.

Now carrying a gnarly gunshot wound courtesy of Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), Martha is unlikely to survive the finale — particularly because of her stubborn aversion to any kind of help, which almost guarantees she dies lest Morgan helps her see the light.

Because Morgan was once "stuck" in the same place as Martha — so scarred by trauma that she's become a crazed maniac — Morgan will make it his mission to save her or die trying.

Morgan's detour takes him away from his friends, who as seen in a preview find themselves in their own life-threatening predicament as they return to the Flip-Flop Truck Stop, where they're again surrounded by an overwhelming pack of walkers.

A sickly-looking June (Jenna Elfman), desperately trying to reach Morgan over radio, says "something's not right" — suggesting June and the crew have fallen ill, perhaps from consuming the tainted supplies left by Martha, who in a previous episode was seen poisoning the water bottles left behind for strangers by the trucker network originally established by Clayton (Stephen Henderson), a.k.a. Polar Bear.

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg remain characteristically tight-lipped about who makes it out of the finale alive, but told Comic Book the benevolent philosophy of the late Madison (Kim Dickens) will continue to play out as it drives the characters forward.

"You know, emotionally, for us, what Madison's sacrifice meant to everyone is something that is absolutely going to carry forward," Goldberg said. "That's something we'll see in the finale, not to spoil anything, but how Madison's legacy will live on in the people that survived her and how her spirit and the hopeful philosophy that started with her will carry forward."

Could Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) make the same sacrificial play inspired by her mother, who gave up her own life to protect those closest to her from a swarm of walkers? Or will Morgan's fragile mental state unravel completely and he meets his end when trying to live up to his own "all life is precious" philosophy?

Fear The Walking Dead closes out Season Four tonight at 9/8c on AMC.