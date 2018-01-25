The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Talks About The “Mind-Blowing” Concept Of Death Stranding

One of this year's most provocative games has to be Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding for PlayStation 4. It's…just so damn weird, with its storyline shrouded in secrecy and big stars like Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro and Mads Mikkelsen taking part. But that's just the way Kojima likes it, leaving us wondering about the final product that's to come.

Reedus, who also appears in AMC's The Walking Dead and Ride With Norman Reedus, just added some fuel to the fire, as he recently stopped by the B&H Podcast to talk about art and vision. Along with discussing his shows, he also got asked about Stranding, to which he had nothing but praise for Kojima. (You can hear them about 41 minutes into the episode.)

Said Reedus, "I know what the game's about, to a certain extent. We went out to that music game awards a couple of weeks ago and we came on stage, and part of the scripted dialogue when you come out with the microphone was me saying: 'Now I need to go on the internet and figure out what that was about'. But I kinda know what it's about because I've asked him a zillion questions."

Despite the mystery, Reedus still loves what he's doing with the project. "The concept is so mind-blowing, because it's not like, you know, 'kill everybody and win the game', it's a connecting thing. It's like the opposite. And, you know, it's so ahead of its time. And there's elements of social media in it, and the idea is that – you know, you have so many games, and so many parts of millennial culture I guess, is being alone in a room. And you lose physical contact with people. This is after that and the re-establishing of that physical contact."

That said, it'll probably be a little while before we hear anything new about the game, as Sony is likely to sit on any new details until E3 rolls around in a few months. But, judging by what Reedus has said about it – and also from what we've seen – it's definitely going to stand out from the rest of 2018's offerings, or maybe 2019, depending when it comes out. Check out the podcast here.

Death Stranding doesn't have a release date, but it'll release for PlayStation 4.