The Walking Dead’s Crossover Series Can’t Forget a Major Character That’s Already Been in Two Other Shows

The Walking Dead universe is about to do something fans have been waiting for years: bring the most iconic characters from the franchise back together in one place. It’s worth pointing out right away that nothing is officially confirmed yet, though this project feels almost inevitable given how often Scott M. Gimple and Greg Nicotero for this big TV event to actually go down. After spreading stories across countless spin‑offs, the idea now is to bring everything together in a crossover series that connects all the plotlines that have drifted apart.

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But we need to be clear: for that character reunion to actually work, it can’t just be driven by nostalgia. It has to make sense within the universe. And that’s where it gets interesting: a crossover show like this, which could also serve as the ultimate closing chapter for everything related to The Walking Dead, is about connections, consequences, and stories that matter to that mission. Sure, everyone wants to see Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) together again, but there’s one specific character who needs just as much attention.

The Walking Dead Crossover Series Can’t Forget About Morgan Jones

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Let’s agree on this: Morgan (Lennie James) isn’t exactly the first name that pops into people’s heads when talking about the franchise — but he should be. He was in The Walking Dead and then moved over to Fear the Walking Dead, and both shows showcased very different sides of him. In the original, he appeared since the very first episode and some seasons afterward as a shaken survivor dealing with loss and trying to hold onto his humanity in a world that had lost all morality. Then, in the spin‑off, we saw a much more evolved version of him: he found new allies, faced ruthless leaders, helped build and lead a community, and went through real internal crises that forced him to question who he was and what it really meant to survive.

Thinking about it overall, he might be one of the most well-developed characters in this universe, with an arc that’s totally consistent with what you’d expect from someone who debuted as early as he did. It’s no coincidence that he becomes such an important figure when you stop to think about it. So forget fan service and look at what he actually did in the narrative of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

With a realistically complex development, Morgan goes from a deeply traumatized man struggling with loss and isolation to someone who learns to fight without losing his moral compass. He tries to help other survivors instead of just fighting for himself, goes head‑to‑head with antagonists like Martha (Tonya Pinkins) and Virginia (Colby Minifie), faces the morally ambiguous situations with the P.A.D.R.E. organization, yet still tries to protect people and distribute resources altruistically.

Throughout all of that, he’s always questioning what it actually means to be a good person, dealing with deep trauma, and not being the obvious hero. That’s why he adds value, and even though some fans didn’t agree with certain phases of his journey, many see him as a crucial character for understanding what it really means to live in that universe. He changes, he screws up, he learns, and he survives in ways that challenge the audience to think alongside him. And in the end, he proves he’s constantly evolving. Morgan has presence, so forgetting him in a reunion series like this could be a huge misstep. Not to mention he’s a key part of Rick’s own arc too.

How Morgan Could Be Important in the Crossover Series

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As we saw at the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, Morgan goes off in search of Rick. He grabs a walkie‑talkie and leaves a specific message for his friend, saying he’s going to look for him anywhere (even in Alexandria), and that he’ll leave the radio open to try and reach him. In the spin-off centered on Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), The Ones Who Live, there was no appearance from him. However, that leaves a perfect opening for a future reunion between the two.

And Morgan could be the thread that connects not just to Rick, but to other characters as well. In the context of the show itself, he would be important because he has the experience of someone who has lived literally through the entire devastated and dangerous world, lost people, been violent, learned to control his rage, and now could offer perspective for situations that go beyond just fighting to survive. Plus, by having already created a link between two series, he’s exactly the kind of character who can help form the new bonds and interactions this story needs. Basically, he has the potential to help the new narrative move forward and make it feel meaningful, instead of just another production that simply wants to gather the main group again for fan happiness.

So if the goal of this new project is to truly show The Walking Dead universe as connected and eventually wrap it up with a bang, it’s not enough to just bring back the most popular characters. Morgan is essential for depth, history, and coherence. He represents everything the franchise has built across different series: trauma, survival, and adaptation. So he’s not optional; he’s a necessary piece.

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