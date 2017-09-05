‘Walking Dead’ Voiceover Artist Randy Schell Dies In Skydiving Accident

Today, the Fear The Walking Dead community is bowing its head in remembrance for one of the series' beloved members. Deadline has just reported the show's voiceover artist Randy Schell tragically passed away this weekend due to a parachuting accident in Texas.

According to reports, Schell was killed on Saturday following an incident during a skydiving run with Houston's Skydive Spaceland. The company released a brief statement which explained the tragedy occurred when a pair of "licensed, experienced skydivers accidentally collided following a planned group skydive."

The state, which can be read below, does not identify Schell by name as a victim of the incident. The voiceover artist's manager confirmed Schell's identity to Houston media later.

"Both jumpers had made at least one successful skydive earlier that day, had hundreds or thousands of skydives each, and were jumping their own parachute systems," the statement explains. "Both jumpers deployed their parachutes normally and collided afterward. They sustained injuries in the collision and/or on landing, and one did not survive. Weather was not a factor."

If you are a fan of Fear The Walking Dead, then you will know Schell's voice from the show's intros and teasers. The artist would recount previous episode storylines before new installments aired, and Schell also lent his voice to promos for the hit AMC series. The voiceover artist also used his voice for other series like Dancing With the Stars. Schell also did voicework for brands such as McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Nike, and more.

Our thoughts are with Schell's loved ones during this time.

(Photo: Twitter / Randy Schell )

