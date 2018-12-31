‘The Walking Dead’ Graphic Remembers the Lives Lost in 2018

A graphic shared by a Walking Dead fan account on Twitter remembers the characters killed off in 2018.

The graphic includes good guys Tobin (Jason Douglas), the once lover of Carol (Melissa McBride) felled by an infected arrow fired by a conflict with the Saviors at the Hilltop, doctor Harlan Carson (R. Keith Harris), killed by the Saviors during an escape attempt made with a captured Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), who shot himself before succumbing to a zombie bite to his midsection, and Jesus (Tom Payne), the interim Hilltop leader stabbed and killed by a member of new enemy group the Whisperers.

Also among those killed were Tamiel (Sabrina Gennarino), a lieutenant loyal to former Scavengers leader Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), and Brion (Thomas Francis Murphy), both shot and killed by Simon (Steven Ogg) before their reanimated corpses were fed into a trash compactor by a mournful Jadis.

Simon, once the right-hand man of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), met his own end after a failed coupe led to a hand-to-hand battle that left Simon choked to death on the Sanctuary's factory floor before his walker corpse was strung up on its fence.

Another of Negan's lieutenants, Gavin (Jayson Warner Smith), was cut down by a stick-wielding Henry (Macsen Lintz), while another, Regina (Traci Dinwiddie), survived another six years until she was burned alive by Carol in retaliation for her participation in a robbery led by Jed (Rhys Coiro). Jared (Joshua Mikel), who proved antagonistic towards an unhinged Morgan (Lennie James), was killed when Morgan trapped him behind a gate, allowing walkers to eat him alive.

Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow), a once-Negan loyalist who attempted to integrate into the network of communities shepherded by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was executed by Cyndie (Sydney Park) as punishment for her hand in executing Oceanside's male members — including Cyndie's 11-year-old brother, who Arat personally murdered.

The treacherous Gregory (Xander Berkeley) was hanged by elected Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) after he manipulated drunk blacksmith Earl (John Finn) into making an attempt on Maggie's life before trying to stab her to death himself. Berkeley later criticized both Gregory's attack on Maggie and his subsequent death.

The Walking Dead's ranks dwindled further in the front half of Season Nine after losing Rick and Maggie; Rick will next resurface in a trilogy of television movies while Maggie is expected to return, even if in a limited capacity, in Season Ten.

AMC premieres new episodes of The Walking Dead beginning Sunday, February 10.