The Walking Dead Star Reveals New Look, Causing Fans to Worry a Favorite Character Will Die

The Walking Dead fans are worried about the Kingdom's adviser, Jerry thanks to actor Cooper Andrews' new look. On Instagram, Andrews revealed that, for the first time since he joined The Walking Dead in its seventh season, he's not sporting a beard. Andrews first appeared as Jerry opposite Khary Payton as King Ezekiel in the episode "The Well" in 2016. Jerry managed to escape death earlier in The Walking Dead Season 10 while he was trapped in a cave full of walkers along with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff). He seemed to be saying goodbye to Ezekiel when the leader of the Kingdom left with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to meet a new community in the episode "Look at the Flowers."

Andrews first showed his shaved look on Instagram when participating in ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Shazam!, where Andrews plays foster dad Victor Vasquez.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will end prematurely on Sunday with episode 15, "The Tower," where the survivors are endangered by the walker horde unleashed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst). "A Certain Doom," the original season finale, will air once the required post-production work is safely able to be completed. The Greg Nicotero-directed episode was delayed by AMC when it became clear special effects work could not be finished because of the coronavirus crisis that has caused a series of delays among the three Walking Dead shows.

Season 11 of the show was due to begin filming later this month before AMC pushed physical production on the new season by three to four weeks on March 13. Writing work on the upcoming season is continuing remotely.

