The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x07 Recap With Spoilers

(Photo: Zach Diligard / AMC) The episode starts with a flashback to a jukebox. People in army apparel are in some sort of uncertain situation, seemingly shepherding a crowd of people. It is a memory of Huck's, who wakes up startled by it. She cleans and readies her gun. She goes out into the woods and is happy to find boots. She throws them over her shoulder before finding a Marine pin on a walker. She continues on her way until the truck approaches with Felix waving to her out the window. The Walking Dead: World Beyond's logo takes the screen. In a new and safe place, Huck tosses the boots to Silas. They are his size. Meanwhile, Elton is learning card tricks and magic. Later, Felix and Huck discuss the journey to New York.

Continued The group looks at thee CRM map. They have discovered a location from which the helicopters touch down and take off again to get gas from. The group is happy to have a destination, sort of. Felix admits they don't know exactly where they are going. He knows that looking for a CRM could be location. Huck is ready to fly blind in search of the location. In the past, Huck plays darts at a bar and hits a bullseye with a blindfold on. They celebrate and have some drinks. She brings beers to the man at the jukebox before a newscast shows hospitals going into lockdown. In the present, Iris continues analyzing maps. She calls for Hope and the others and reveals that she thinks she knows where their dad is. They are headed to Ithaca, New York. Huck reveals to Felix that finding the dead marine this morning brought back tough memories. prevnext

Continued At night, the kids play truth or dare together. When the kid gives Iris gloves, Silas seems a bit jealous. Tony and Felix talk about their pre-apocalyptic pasts. Tony didn't expect to be so attached to his son as he instantly was on Day 1 with him. Felix implies he feels similarly about his brothers and sisters. Hope is asked what the worst thing she has ever done is. She spiked a teacher's drinks with laxatives. Percy pushes further and wants to know more about what the truth is. Silas defends Hope but she ultimately storms out. Elton follows her out and tries to help, hugging her, but furthering her guilt about having killed his mother. She wants to be alone. prevnext

Continued In the past, Huck is briefed by a military leader about eliminating any target she might face. In a building, the marines clear out the dead while civilians try to flee. They judge the dead by their body temperatures. Huck promises civilians she is going to get them out of this difficult situation. In the present, Huck joins Hope on the roof to press her about what is wrong. Hope opens up about having killed someone. "She was scared my mom was gonna take her truck," she explains. "She freaked out and she shot my mom. She dropped the gun and I picked it up and I pointed it at her. It went off. She was pregnant and I killed her. she was Elton's mom." Huck assures her that she was a kid. She tells her that sometimes it is dark but "the light will come." prevnext

Continued The next day, the group continues on their journey. They come to a tunnel. Tony points out the gas is somewhere in this location, so they split up a bit and search for it. Hope and Huck go off together and continue discussing Elton's mom. Hope wants to forgive his mom for killing hers, and hopes Elton will forgive her. Huck explains that if they don't know about thee lie, they get to live better while they take on the burden. In the past, Huck is questioning where the civilians are. The new orders are to kill anyone that is living or dead in the field. In the present, a stranger has taken Hope hostage. prevnext

Continued Felix and Tony search together, discussing people close to them and what's important. They realize the gas supply has been hidden very well but they found a piece of equipment which looks new or well kept. In the other room, Huck tries to reason with the stranger. The man explains that he woke up and his brother had turned. He reveals his name to be Walter. Huck wants to help him. Huck pushes Hope to the side and points his gun at Huck. She remembers being in the past and fighting the orders to kill people. She gets closer to Walter and tries to explain they can save him. She puts him into a headlock, telling him she can save him. She remembers watching the marines get ready to kill the civilians. She kills the lights and then kills all of the marines beside her, including her friend. In the present, she shoots Walter in the head. Hope is shocked. The group rushes in. They find a CRM notebook which might have information in it. prevnext