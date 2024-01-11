The Walking Dead Fans React to Rick and Michonne's Return in New Trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer is now out, and needless to say there are some big reactions within the Walking Dead fandom!

The Ones Who Live will deliver the long-awaited event of continuing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) story, which was first spun off from the main Walking Dead series in 2018, with Lincoln's exit from the show. Gurira would later follow him, but the story of the show kept Rick and Michonne very much alive in the wings.

The Walking Dead series finale set up the premise of The Ones Who Live by showing Rick and Michonne both battling against the living and living and dead alike to reach one another again. It's a powerful love story – but powerful enough to pull the larger Walking Dead fandom back into the series?