The Walking Dead Fans React to Rick and Michonne's Return in New Trailer

The Walking Dead fans are feeling some kind of way after seeing Rick Grimes and Michonne return in the trailer for the 'Ones Who Live' spinoff series.

By Kofi Outlaw

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer is now out, and needless to say there are some big reactions within the Walking Dead fandom!

The Ones Who Live will deliver the long-awaited event of continuing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) story, which was first spun off from the main Walking Dead series in 2018, with Lincoln's exit from the show. Gurira would later follow him, but the story of the show kept Rick and Michonne very much alive in the wings. 

The Walking Dead series finale set up the premise of The Ones Who Live by showing Rick and Michonne both battling against the living and living and dead alike to reach one another again. It's a powerful love story – but powerful enough to pull the larger Walking Dead fandom back into the series?

FINALLY.

The wait for this series has been long... too long?

Are We Back Again?!

A lot of fans thought they were done watching The Walking Dead Universe. Now, none of us are sure we can stay away...

Well Done!

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple and co. are getting overwhelming praise for making The Ones Who Live feel epic in scope and presentation.

We Can Believe Again

If there was ever a moment to put your faith back into The Walking Dead franchise, this may be it.

Our Ship Has Come In

A lot of fans' hearts are full, now that one of the biggest 'ships in modern TV is getting a swan song.

Return of the GOAT

The success of The Walking Dead TV series was largely built on the back of Andrew Lincoln. And by all indications, it's about to happen again.

Family Reunion Going to Be LIT

Seriously though: could we eventually see a Walking Dead Universe Survivors Reunion event?

How About That Next Season Tho?

If The Ones Who Live turns out to be a major success, calls for The Walking Dead Season 12 won't be far behind.

