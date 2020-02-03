Kool Aid Man Reacts To Baby Nut With NSFW Response

When Mr. Peanut died, the world mourned. The long time mascot for Planters Peanuts died in a recent commercial featuring Wesley Snipes and a terrible car accident. However, during this year's Super Bowl, it was revealed that while Mr. Peanut may have died, his reincarnation has risen with "Baby Nut" having taken his place. Bursting forth from the ground like an Eldritchian horror, the tiny creature took his place as the new mascot, with fellow mascots such as Mr. Clean and the Kool Aid Man gasping in awe. Now, the Kool Aid Man has shared a NSFW reaction on Twitter and we are beside ourselves.

The Kool Aid Man is an anthropomorphic pitcher of Kool Aid that bursts through walls whenever the sugary drink is made, long ingratiating himself into our public consciousness. During the Super Bowl, as a mourner at Mr. Peanut's wake, he seemed as surprised as anyone when the legume was resurrected and returned to the world. Now, he is apparently sharing his thoughts on Twitter, along with his...ahem...."magic tears". Needless to say, we imagine that both Baby Nut and the various responses to this new mascot will be a point of discussion for days to come.

The Official Twitter Account for Kool Aid shared its "tears" on social media, in response to the Baby Nut taking the stage, and the crown, as the newest mascot to enter into the fray of edible products the world over with Planters' nuts finally gaining a champion once again:

Baby Nut, having appeared only minutes ago, is already taking the world by storm with the creature trending on Twitter and viewers all over the earth sharing their thoughts on this resurrected being. Much like Piccolo in Dragon Ball Z was spawned from his older self, so to is Baby Nut a bi-product of his former self. What does the future hold for this adorable, slightly disturbingly named, creation? Only time will tell.

