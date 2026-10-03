Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Season One Episode Titles Ahead of October Debut

Avatar: Seven Havens is set to make its highly anticipated debut with Paramount+ later this month, and the sequel series has revealed the kind of episodes coming our way in this first season. Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new expansion of the wider Avatar: The Last Airbender universe as Avatar Studios is moving the story hundreds of years forward from the end of The Legend of Korra. Introducing a new Avatar going through her own journey, there’s quite a lot of mystery surrounding this new era of the franchise.

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Avatar: Seven Havens is only days away from its debut with Paramount+, and that means it won’t be long before fans can see what Pavi is up to as the next major Avatar after Korra. The series has been gearing up for its premiere by steadily revealing the titles for the episodes seen in its first season, and now it’s all been confirmed as they tease an intense story to come. You can get the full breakdown of Avatar: Seven Havens Book One episodes below.

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Season 1 Episode Titles & Release Schedule

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The full release schedule of Avatar: Seven Havens for Book One of the series breaks down as such:

October 9

Chapter One – On the Horizon

Chapter Two – Into the Storm

Chapter Three – The Order

October 16

Chapter Four – The Faceless

Chapter Five – The One Left Behind

Chapter Six – Night of the Afflicted

October 23

Chapter Seven – What Lies Beneath

Chapter Eight – The Envoys: Part One

Chapter Nine – The Envoys: Part Two

October 30

Chapter Ten – Ghosts and Spirits

Chapter Eleven – Battle of the Ruins

Chapter Twelve – The Dome

Chapter Thirteen – The Root Chakra

When Avatar: Seven Havens was first confirmed for a release with Paramount+, it was also revealed that this new series would consist of 26 episodes in total. Spread across two different seasons, Book One of the series will be running for 13 episodes with Book Two then following with the second wave of 13 episodes. No release windows or dates have yet to be revealed for Book Two’s episodes as of this time, however.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

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As detailed by the release schedule, Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then be released a few days later with the streaming service on October 16th, Episode 7-9 will then follow on October 23rd, and then the final Episodes 10-13 will be wrapping up the first season on October 30th. It’s sparked a ton of questions because not only does this series look nothing like the previous entries, it’s so far into the future that any immediate connections are not apparent.

Because it’s been confirmed to take place hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra, it’s automatically raised all sorts of questions about what kind of Avatar that Korra became after the end of her series. It’s been teased that she ultimately caused a cataclysm that led to the end of the world, and Pavi is now the Avatar in a world where having such a position is no longer something to be proud of.

What are you hoping to see in Avatar: Seven Havens‘ debut season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!