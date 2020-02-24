The Suicide Squad's Pete Davidson Says He Should Be Done With Saturday Night Live

For the most part, comedians often use their time on Saturday Night Live as a stepping stone to other, larger projects. NBC's live sketch comedy show has seen comedians from Eddie Murphy to Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and the late Chris Farley walk through its door on their way to massive careers in Hollywood. It's such a recurring theme with the show, it's a pretty understandable situation for us when SNL mainstay Pete Davidson says he has outgrown the show, hinting that he thinks it's likely time to move on.

Davidson appeared recently sat down with Charlamagne tha God and spoke with the radio personality for his Live Your Truth video series. That's where Davidson ended up increasingly candid about his time on the show, suggesting he's time with the team at 30 Rock has slowly be drawing to a close.

"I'm like cold open, political punches," Davidson rsays. "I'm like Weekend Update jokes. When I'm not there, they'll be like 'Hu hu huh, Pete's a f-cking jerk face,' and you're like, 'Whose side are you on?'"

The comedian adds, "I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're for really, if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke."

Davidson ended up joining the cast of SNL in 2014 at just 21 years of age, making him one of the youngest actors to ever to join the series. He had been a mainstay for five seasons before appearing sparingly this season — Season 45 — because of his growing schedule outside the show. Last year alone, Davidson appeared in four different feature films and is set to appear in three more this year — King of Staten Island, The Jesus Rolls, and Marmaduke.

That doesn't include what's arguably his biggest role yet — an appearance in James Gunn's mega-blockbuster The Suicide Squad that's due out next August.

As for an exit strategy, Davidson will still appear on SNL so long series creator Lorne Michaels feels a need to have him around, the actor says. "For what I can do on the show, which is just barely anything. It's just Weekend Update," Davidson says of his pared down roles. "I feel like I've done 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I've done as much as I can over there."

Saturday Night Live returns from a brief winter hiatus this Saturday, February 29th at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

Who's been your favorite SNL cast member of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Cover photo by James Devaney/Getty Images

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.