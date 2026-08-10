New Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Which Disney+ Shows Are Actually Essential Viewing

Marvel’s star-crossed lovers Wanda Maximoff and android The Vision haven’t had the easiest time making their relationship work. From their innocent flirtation in Captain America: Civil War to their heartbreaking goodbye in Infinity War to their other heartbreaking goodbye in WandaVision, MCU viewers have tracked their relationship from teammates to parents across years of storytelling. As their family has grown, so has the amount of television to contain their tales. WandaVision and Agatha All Along expanded their familial saga as they introduced characters like Agatha Harkness, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and our first cross-studio bleed-over by a visit from Evan Peters’ version of Pietro Maximoff. While many fans suspected Vision Quest could wrap up this branch of the MCU story tree, rumors are flying that the shows have apparently become a load-bearing plot wall for the construction of an upcoming Marvel mega-movie.

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According to Marvel scooper Alex Perez, the Disney+ shows are going to be must-watch programming before you can sit down to enjoy Marvel’s Secret Wars. Some people online are already speculating Wanda’s involvement in Doomsday thanks to the reveal of Doom’s color-coded Latverian witches; these recent rumors place the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars in some very familiar Scarlet Witch comic territory. According to Perez, “It is not an exaggeration when I tell you that it is mandatory” to watch WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and the upcoming Vision Quest for Secret Wars, adding some things that will be important background like “concept of magic, runes, how Agatha found Wanda, how Wanda’s spell worked, how that spell affected other people, how Billy made the Witches’ Road.”

Why Scarlet Witch Matters in Secret Wars

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In Marvel Comics, Wanda Maximoff has been used as the catalyst for a myriad of incidents, attacks, and events. Her power set allows her to use Hex magic to change and rearrange reality. She famously destroyed the Avengers in Avengers: Disassembled, remade the world in her father’s image in X-Men: House of M, and was the Macguffin for her own kids to find in Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade. In WandaVision, she used this magic to do everything from mind-controlling her neighbors to bringing her android love back from the dead. Agatha All Along‘s The Witches Road also showed just how powerful her son Billy is when performing a similar spell, even when it’s completely unintentional. Based on Perez’s information, all of these arcs are going to heavily influence Secret Wars.

Not only do these latest rumors give Young Avengers and Scarlet Witch fans something to look forward to in Secret Wars, but the tease also has us counting the days until the return of Paul Bettany in Vision Quest. Considering he started as Tony Stark’s AI assistant Jarvis, Vision has been witness to quite a bit of the MCU. Just going by casting alone, we’re expecting the return of James Spader’s Ultron amongst Stark’s other AI constructs, Ten Rings cell leader Raza from the original Iron Man, and the reintroduction of Tommy Maximoff. That’s a lot of ties to Doom’s doppelganger Tony Stark, the Scarlet Witch, the Young Avengers, and even Shang-Chi.

Upon the reveal of the Latverian witches, hardcore Marvelites have already begun to try and connect the dots between Wanda’s last appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to where she may be in Doomsday. In the comics, after her disappearance from the Marvel universe following the events of House of M, The Children’s Crusade storyline in Young Avengers revealed Wanda to be an amnesiac in the care of Doctor Doom. Based on this new info, it’s not hard to surmise that, much like House of M, Doom could be using her to create a new world and, like Agatha and Billy, certain magic wielders or mutants might be immune to the spell. Thus giving us a group of “Resistance Avengers” to fight against Doom’s grand delusion.

The Path to Secret Wars Is Getting Clearer

Wanda isn’t the only character from the Disney+ shows expected to make a big impact on the next two Avengers films. Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau had latent powers activated when she interacted with the Scarlet Witch’s hex dome in WandaVision, then later used those powers to seal a rift into the X-Men’s Earth at the end of The Marvels. Knowing that, so far, she’s the only character besides Wanda that can stop an incursion, she would most certainly be a character viewers will want to brush up on before we find out where she’s landed.

As always, we advise taking any rumors about specific plot details for a movie still in production to be taken with a big grain of salt, but looking at the bricks being laid, it’s difficult not to see the road being built. The rumors line up with early concept art leaks that feature Billy and Tommy Maximoff hanging with other Young Avengers, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, and Benedict Wong’s Wong in an upcoming MCU movie. While we may not know where the journey will end for The Scarlet Witch, her Vision, and her sons, Secret Wars certainly looks to be the beat that will bring Wanda and her family together again.