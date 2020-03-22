Oprah Launches New Apple TV Series About COVID-19 With First Episode Featuring Idris Elba

Oprah Winfrey is launching a new Apple TV series about COVID-19 and Idris Elba is the star of the first episode. Many were shocked when the beloved actor revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, he’s been taking all the necessary steps to keep himself and those around him safe. He and his wife have been quarantined, and now they talked to the talk show host about their experience and what they’ve learned about the disease. Winfrey talked about the show and released the link to the first episode on Twitter.

Oprah wrote, “Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective”

“Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued. “Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together.”

Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Watch our Apple TV conversation for FREE here: https://t.co/IaZyx3G8lV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Will you be watching the first episode of Oprah’s new show? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments!