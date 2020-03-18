Idris Elba and His Wife Are Binging Boruto Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

It is difficult for anyone to overlook the ongoing pandemic going around the globe, and Idris Elba wants to bring conversation about the novel coronavirus to the headlines. Earlier this week, the actor made a post confirming he has tested positive for the virus which has prompted him to isolate himself for the next two weeks. Of course, the star needs something to do, and it turns out his wife had just the thing in mind. And thankfully for the Hidden Leaf Village, the couple made the choice to tune into its hero's big story.

Not long ago, Elba took to Periscope to host a livestream with fans. The actor wanted to check in with everyone about his condition as he continues treatment for the coronavirus. It was there a fan asked Elba what he and his wife Sabrine were doing to keep occupied, and the star said his wife decided to binge some anime.

"Sabrina is watching a lot of Naruto. I don't know if you know what Naruto is but she's well into that," Elba said before Sabrine corrected him.

"Wait, Boruto. My bad."

Rather than the original anime, Sabrina has been keeping up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This is the sequel to the Naruto franchise which debuted decades ago. This new series follows Boruto Uzumaki who is the son of Naruto as the genin finds his own place in the Hidden Leaf Village. And with over 100 episodes to its name, the couple would be able to wrap up this anime quickly if they keep a schedule during their two-week quarantine.

For those who missed Elba's initial announcement about his diagnosis, the actor shared it on Twitter. He wrote a post to fans confirming he tested positive for coronavirus and was beginning his self-imposed isolation to keep others from getting sick. "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic," the British actor warned.

So, which anime would you put on your quarantine binge list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

