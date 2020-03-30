Britney Spears Spotted In Photos With Two Tiger King Stars and Everyone Is Shocked

In just over a week after its debut on Netflix, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has become an absolute phenomenon around the entire country. Fans everywhere are obsessed with the wild and eccentric personalities of the big cat owners that are featured in the series. Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle, and others have quickly turned into trending searches on Google and social media, as viewers are dying to know more about them. As it turns out, at least one of these personalities is tied to one of the biggest pop stars of the 2000s, and people are freaking out about it.

One of the most famous images of Britney Spears comes from her performance of the hit song "I'm a Slave 4 U" during the 2001 Video Music Awards on MTV. Clad in green, Spears strolled down the steps on stage with a yellow snake hanging from her shoulders, and a massive tiger behind her. What no one realized at the time was that the man on stage handing the tiger was none other than Doc Antle, who runs the T.I.G.E.R.S. organization in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A photo of Antle and Spears on stage at the awards show has been circulating all around Twitter and other social media sites, shocking fans with the connection between the two people. Also freaking folks out is a second photo of Spears at the VMAs the following year, where it appears she is seated next to Carole Baskin, the eccentric founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. Unlike the photo of Antle, however, Baskin's identity hasn't been confirmed.

People are losing it over the idea that Spears is linked to multiple different personalities from the Tiger King TV series, and they're taking to Twitter to share just how surprised they really are.