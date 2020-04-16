Disney Family Singalong Teases Demi Lovato Singing Cinderella's A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes

You might not be able to go to Disney's theme parks at the moment, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the Disney magic from the comfort of your couch. That's what Disney has in store tonight for its Disney Family Singalong Special, where a host of music stars will deliver renditions of some of your favorite Disney songs, and a new video tease gives us our first listen and look at one of the performances, courtesy of Demi Lovato. Lovato, who recently delivered an amazing performance of Anyone at the Grammys and released a new single I Love Me, will team-up with Michael Buble to sing a rendition of A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, and you can hear a snippet of it in the video above.

In addition to Lovato, the Singalong Special will feature Ariana Grande, Thomas Rhett, Christina Aguilera, and even parts of the Beauty and the Beast cast, and you can find the full line up of guests and songs below.

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love,” Ariana Grande

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes,” Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“Be Our Guest,” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Christina Aguilera

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me,” James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston,” Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

‘it’s a small world,” John Stamos

“Let It Go,” Amber Riley

“Under the Sea,” Jordan Fisher

“I Wan’na Be Like You,” Darren Criss

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” Josh Groban

It will also feature an ensemble performance of We're All In This Together, featuring Kenny Ortega and friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Series, Zombies, and a slew of other guests, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, TikTok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

Fans will be guided by one of their animated favorites throughout the special, and you can watch it all unfold tonight at 8|7c on ABC.

