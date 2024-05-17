Station 19 Cast Thanks Fans in Farewell Video Ahead of Series Finale

ABC's Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will end its run with a 2-part series finale concluding on May 30th and ahead of the finale, stars of the fan favorite series are saying thanking fans and saying farewell in a new video. ABC has released an emotional video featuring the series' cast as they reflect on the fan support for the show over its seven-season run as well as how close the cast has become. You can check it out for yourself below.

"I don't think anyone is ready to say goodbye," Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays Captain Andy Herrera says in the video.

"We have such an amazing and strong fan base," Boris Kodjoe (Lieutenant Robert Sullivan) says with Danielle Savre (Lieutenant Maya Bishop) adding, "The support we've had on this show is something that I could never have imagined."

Why Was Station 19 Cancelled?

Back in December, ABC announced that Station 19 would end with its seventh season and earlier this year, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich explained that the series' cancellation was simply a case of the story coming to its natural conclusion.

"Every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end," Erwich said. "I love Station 19, and I think what's amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey's. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we've been very proud to have it on the air. I'm proud to be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show."

Station 19 Showrunners Found Out The Show's Face Just Two Days Into Season 7 Production

In March, Station 19's new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige revealed that they found out about the series' cancellation a mere two days into production on the new season — and Clack was on a panel at the time.

"We were what, two days into shooting the new episodes? And we got the call," Clack said.

"I was on a panel, in front of like, 100 people," Clack continued. "I kept getting calls, and I finally texted and said, 'Is this important? I'm in front of people!' And they were like, 'OK, you can wait.' And you know how sometimes after a panel people want to talk to you? [I didn't do that.] I just got on the phone and then I was told. I called Peter as soon as I heard and was like, 'Why did this happen?' as I'm driving to Disney."

"Basically, we got the news and were like 'Get the cast in, get the writers, get the crew assembled… Make sure they're all going to meet us at lunch!'" Paige said. "Then we raced, raced, raced to tell them before there were any leaks. We wanted to make sure they heard it from us."

What Is Station 19 About?

Debuting in 2018, Station 19 follows the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series, a second spinoff of Grey's Anatomy (the first being Private Practice), stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. It had been renewed for Season 7 back in April, at which time Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over as co-showrunners from Krista Vernoff.