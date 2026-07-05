All 4 Seasons of a Classic 1990s PBS Kids Show Are Streaming Free Ahead of its Live-Action Remake

One of the best children’s shows of the 1990s offered a unique blend of animation and scientific curriculum. The Magic School Bus originally aired on PBS from September 1994 to December 1997, adapting the highly successful Scholastic book series created by author Joanna Cole and illustrator Bruce Degen. The 52-episode animated series followed an eccentric elementary school teacher named Ms. Frizzle (voiced by Lily Tomlin) as she guided her class through impossible field trips aboard a shape-shifting, sentient vehicle. By shrinking down to explore the human bloodstream or flying into outer space to observe the solar system, The Magic School Bus established a new standard by showing that the factual accuracy educational programming demands could live side-by-side with high-concept adventure. Following decades of syndication and a Netflix sequel series, The Magic School Bus is now officially getting a major theatrical reboot.

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While a movie based on The Magic School Bus has been stuck in development hell since 2020, Legendary Entertainment acquired the film rights from Universal Pictures and formally revived the live-action adaptation in June 2026. Elizabeth Banks is now officially locked in to star as Ms. Frizzle, while also serving as a producer through her Brownstone Productions banner. Furthermore, Rob Letterman, the filmmaker behind Detective Pikachu, is attached to write the treatment and direct the feature. With those big names attached, fans can be confident that The Magic School Bus movie is finally happening. Also, for all people wishing to watch or re-watch the original show, all four seasons of The Magic School Bus are available for free on The Roku Channel.

Magic School Bus Is Still Worth Binging

Image courtesy of Corus Entertainment

What makes The Magic School Bus such an enduring masterpiece is how effortlessly it transforms complex scientific concepts into engaging adventures. In addition, the show never talks down to its audience, trusting that kids can grasp the inner workings of a hurricane or the food chain if these complex subjects are presented with thrilling visuals and storylines. On top of that, Ms. Frizzle remains one of television’s greatest teachers, equal parts chaotic genius and nurturing guide, with Lily Tomlin’s iconic vocal performance giving her a mischievous warmth that makes every lesson feel exciting. Finally, each episode is structured like a miniature action movie, with the malfunction-prone bus often derailing field trips and forcing the child cast to both face their face and use their minds to find creative solutions to the problems at hand. All that makes The Magic School Bus a gem of 1990s animation, but the fact that it remains scientifically accurate means the show is still useful today as an educational program.

It’s not just kids who can enjoy The Magic School Bus. Rewatching the series as an adult only deepens the appreciation because the series is packed with clever visual gags, sly pop-culture references, and genuinely witty dialogue that sails over children’s heads. The hand-drawn animation and outrageous premise also carry a handmade charm that modern CG often lacks. With a major live-action movie on the horizon, there has never been a better moment to revisit the original field trips and remember why taking chances, making mistakes, and getting messy is a great way to learn.

All four seasons of The Magic School Bus are available to stream for free right now on The Roku Channel.

Do you think the upcoming The Magic School Bus film can capture the chaotic educational energy of the 1990s cartoon? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!