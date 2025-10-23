5 Great 1990s Animated Shows Not Enough People Remember

The ’90s were a truly unforgettable decade for any number of reasons, and that includes its contribution to the world of animation. There was a bevy of all-time shows produced during this era, including beloved shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Animaniacs, Doug, Darkwing Duck, Beavis and Butt-Head, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, The Tick, and more. To find fans of any of those and others isn’t difficult, but with all those shows in the mix, sometimes it’s easy to overlook some other great shows that didn’t get those big spotlights for whatever reason. That’s why we’re giving that spotlight to 5 great 1990s animated shows that not enough people remember, but absolutely should.

5. Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron

You’re going to see the year 1993 come up again later in this list, and it turns out it was a pretty great year for off-the-wall concepts. Case in point, the animated series Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, which followed two fighter pilots named Razor and T-Bone. Razor and T-Bone were originally part of Megakat City’s Enforcer agency, but they ended up on the wrong side of their corrupt leader, and had to take defending the city into their own hands.

That leads them to design their state-of-the-art jet known as the Turbokat, and they use it to defend Megakat City as the Swat Kats. It was a fun premise that immediately gained popularity and spawned a hit toyline and a video game. The battles were different than most others on TV due to the nature of the Turbokat and all the things it could do, and there was an impressive amount of style, speed, and motion to the fights as well that immediately stood out.

In fact, the only reason the show got cancelled was that the head of the network thought the show was too violent. There were even unfinished episodes already in production when it got the axe, which is how unexpected the cancellation was. Swat Kats was never too heavy, always entertaining, and had slick action to spare, and it would be great to see it make a return at some point down the line.

4. The Animals of Farthing Wood

Sometimes the most comforting visuals can hide the most heart-wrenching moments, and such is the case with The Animals of Farthing Wood. The British animated series is based on the original books by Colin Dann, and though there were a host of changes in the form of animal colors and species, the main story remains the same, at least in the first series.

Those who watched the series when it debuted in 1993 were greeted with a world of adorable animals whose personalities were larger than life despite some of their small statures. Foxes, frogs, newts, owls, weasels, and shrews all united as they attempted to make it out of Farthing Wood, as their home continued to be destroyed by humans. They went in search of a nature reserve known as White Deer Park, where they would be protected, and the journey would include several truly shocking moments.

Along the way, there were a number of deaths in the show, and each and every time, you felt the impact in a truly visceral and unexpected way, especially for a children’s TV show. Most of these deaths didn’t have any creative tricks applied either to undo them (aside from the frog in the very first episode), and that created a true sense of tension throughout the series. This is not your everyday children’s show, but that’s why it easily earns a spot on this list.

3. Biker Mice from Mars

In 1993, fans were first introduced to Vinnie, Modo, and Throttle, better known as the Biker Mice from Mars, and if you can think of a more ’90s premise than martian mice who help protect Earth while riding motorcycles, you deserve all the praise. The show would run for 3 seasons, and would follow the three main mice and their most trusted ally, Charley, as they fought the Plutarkians, led by the sinister Lawrence Limburger.

The Biker Mice sought to keep Earth from suffering the same fate as Mars at the hands of the Plutarkians, and the show definitely leaned into its cosmic and alien origins to its benefit. The bikes allowed the action scenes to pop off the screen, and the team continuously found new ways to frame chase sequences and epic battles utilizing the bikes and the crew’s alien weaponry, but the fun was really in the show’s ability to not take itself too seriously.

A stellar voice cast gave each of the characters a clear personality, and their various interactions were always entertaining. The show has become more of a cult classic in the years since and now has a new series on the way, but it’s still not talked about enough, and so it takes the No. 2 spot.

2. The Pirates of Dark Water

This is likely the biggest what-if scenario on this list, and it all started in 1991. That’s when The Pirates of Dark Water first introduced fans to its epic adventure in the world of Mer, which followed the crew of Red, Tula, Los, and Niddler as they attempted to collect the 13 treasures of rule to save the world.

The show immediately makes an impression with a world that weaves in classic fantasy and adventure elements while also providing its own unique visual and stylistic flair. It was also incredibly impressive for the time in terms of animation, though that was a double-edged sword, as the incredible expense of each episode helped cause its cancellation. You could see where the money went though, and the action was intense, vibrant, and bigger than life, with all sorts of oddball characters for the crew to interact with along the way.

Unfortunately, the combination of big-time expense and production delays with several season 2 episodes led to its cancellation, and the biggest disappointment there is that the story was clearly unfinished. By the time the show ended, the crew had only found 8 treasures, leaving 5 more to be discovered. It has since become more of a cult classic, and it would be a shame if no one ever tries to recreate this world in a new way somewhere down the line.

1. Life with Louie

Life with Louie is clearly not the most fantastical or epic series on this list, but it is easily the one with the greatest mix of charm, depth, and humor, and deserves to be in the number 1 spot. Life with Louie was a series based on comedian Louie Anderson’s real-life childhood and his stand-up comedy, and Anderson also fully narrated the series and voiced his younger self as well as his father, Andy, who happened to be one of the funniest and most bizarre characters in the show.

The series followed Louie as he grew up with his mom, dad, and his 10 siblings in Wisconsin. Anderson’s distinct voice gives everything in the show a little something different, and also gives the hilarious moments even more punch, especially when it involves Andy. The series also wasn’t afraid to work in heavier topics, but always with its trademark comedic charm, and regardless of the situation, you couldn’t help but root for Louie just trying to make sense out of all the chaos around him.

The show still holds up this day, and if you’ve never watched an episode, I couldn’t recommend it more. Not enough people give Life with Louie its props, but in a sea of shows that featured magical creatures and all-out action, the show was not only successful but a big hit for Fox at the time, and even went on to win two Daytime Emmy Awards. It’s the show that has most clearly stood the test of time, and that’s why it’s in the top spot.

