Batman: Caped Crusader Just Wasted One of The Dark Knight’s Oldest Villains, and I’m Not Talking About The Joker

Adaptations can play a large role in making a character iconic. When it comes to comics, the more a character is exposed to audiences, the more recognizable they become. Such is the case with Batman’s rogues gallery, in which villains like The Joker have been made iconic through continued adaptations and reimaginings. But for every Batman villain that’s become a household name, just as many have never left the pages of a comic book. As a result, while it can be exciting to see the Dark Knight’s more obscure foes get a chance to shine, it can also be stressful, as one bad adaptation can shape public perception of a character.

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One such villain, The Mad Monk (or simply “The Monk”), recently received his first-ever adaptation in Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader. The fact it took this long is surprising, especially considering just how old The Monk is, making his debut all the way back in 1939. But what could have been a solid depiction of an underrated villain is instead a disappointment, as Caped Crusader relegates The Mad Monk to a one-episode appearance where he lacks little of what makes him interesting in the comics.

Batman: Caped Crusader Is a Disappointing First Adaptation for The Monk

WARNER BROS. ANIMATION.

The Mad Monk has the distinction of being the second supervillain Batman ever fought, making his first appearance in 1939’s Detective Comics #31. The story sees Batman going after the Monk after the villain hypnotizes his Golden Age fiancé, Julie Madison. Batman tracks The Mad Monk and his companion, Dala (the first ever female Bat-rogue) to Hungary, where he discovers they are in-fact vampires.

In many ways, The Mad Monk is the perfect choice for Batman: Caped Crusader. A spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, Caped Crusader depicts a 1940s-inspired noir take on Batman. As such, the show draws heavily on The Dark Knight’s earliest appearances. When I found out Mad Monk was going to appear in season 2, I was excited. I had some theories too, namely that the villain was going to be combined with another monstrous bat-rogue: Man-Bat. Unfortunately, while Caped Crusader retains The Mad Monk’s foundation, his execution left something to be desired.

The Mad Monk makes his appearance in the fourth episode of the season, “The Devil’s Due.” The episode sees Batman being framed for murder by a group of cultists, led by The Mad Monk. Under The Monk’s orders, his cultists (including Dala) steal valuables as an offering to Barbatos, an ancient bat god said to slumber beneath Gotham. Now, Batman fans will likely recognize the name from DC’s “Dark Nights: Death Metal” event, in which Barbatos acted as the ruler of the Dark Multiverse. On one hand, it’s a clever easter egg. On another, it’s our first clue this version of The Mad Monk is far different from his comic counterpart. Indeed, this Mad Monk isn’t even a vampire, nor is he truly supernatural at all. As the end of the episode reveals, he’s a charlatan, exploiting the cultists’ beliefs just before he’s killed by Dala. The death is as abrupt as it is disappointing.

The Mad Monk Deserved Better

DC COMICS

Though his original 1939 debut may be simplistic by today’s standards, The Mad Monk presents an interesting idea: Batman, a creature of the night, facing off against an actual creature of the night. The idea would be greatly expanded on in the villain’s subsequent appearances, namely 2006’s Batman and The Mad Monk, a six-issue mini-series by Matt Wagner. Acting as a re-telling of his original story, Batman and The Mad Monk establishes The Mad Monk as Niccolai Tepes, a vampiric cult leader who targets Julie Madison, with Dala as his faithful servant.

While Batman: Caped Crusader retains the cult aspect of the character, it strips away his more compelling aspects. In stories like Batman and The Mad Monk, the villain serves as Batman’s first encounter with supernatural forces. In this way, the villain doesn’t just act as a dark reflection to Batman, but a direct challenge to the detective’s grounded worldview. The Caped Crusader incarnation fails to do any of this. He’s simply another monster of the week.

And yes, you could say Batman: The Animated Series had plenty of these flavor of episodes too, but unlike Batman: The Animated Series, which was able to build a recurring — and compelling — roster of villains through multiple appearances, Caped Crusader quickly shuts down any possibility of seeing The Mad Monk again. While some credit can be given for the way the episode addresses issues like cult mentality, by the end of it, there’s little that’s interesting about The Monk himself. He’s not a vampire. He’s not supernatural. Worst of all: he doesn’t say anything about Batman as a character, which is the least The Mad Monk should do. It’s a waste of one the Dark Knight’s original villains.