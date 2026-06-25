Joker: Laugh Riot Officially Announced, DC’s First Ever Anime TV Series

DC animation has been going from strength to strength over the last few years, with thrilling shows such as My Adventures With Superman, creative remakes like Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, and the promising first trailer for Batman: Knightfall. But now, it seems DC is officially branching out into a whole new medium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC announced multiple new projects at the Annecy Animation Festival, including Joker: Laugh Riot – the studio’s first ever anime. Warner Bros. Animation is teaming up with Sola Entertainment, with the show helmed by “ChaO” award-winning director Yasuhiro Aoki (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The story will see the Joker launch a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find Batman’s killer, who took away his greatest adversary —and, incidentally, his own kill. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

Developing…