Ranking Batman’s First 10 Villains By Legacy

They say a hero is only as good as their villains, and, frankly, it doesn’t get better than Batman’s rogues’ gallery. I think we all can agree that the Dark Knight has built up one of the coolest and most intimidating collections of colorful bad guys in comic book history. What’s really odd to consider is how, at one point, Batman didn’t exactly have recurring nemeses. Back in the day, villains only ever appeared for one story more often than not. But every so often, there would be a villain that was too good to be limited to one appearance.

You know the kinds of villains I’m talking about. Antagonists like the Joker or Poison Ivy, the ones who had that special something that struck a chord with both the creators and writers. Batman faced a lot of villains in his early days, but some foes had something in them that allowed them to leave a sizable impression on the Batman franchise. Not every Batman bad guy goes on to create a powerful legacy of their own, but I think we can all agree that these did. Read on to see Batman’s earliest foes and the legacy they built.

10. Hugo Strange

Image courtesy of DC Comics

I know Hugo Strange might not be the biggest of the Batman bad guys, but he’s made a pretty great impression on the hero’s lore. Strange is more than just a mad scientist. He’s a man who understands and knows how to weaponize psychology. He’s one of the few foes in this murderers’ row of villains to actually work out Bruce Wayne’s biggest secret and use it to his advantage. Strange might have had a big screen adaptation or anything, but he’s proven to be one of the most resilient and adaptable foes that Batman has ever faced.

9. Mad Hatter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It’s hard to believe, but Jervis Tetch, aka the Mad Hatter, has been around longer than some of Batman’s more A-list foes. The Alice in Wonderland-obsessed criminal has been using mind control to commit crimes almost as long as the World’s Greatest Detective has been around. Sure, he’s not as intimidating as Killer Croc or Bane. But Mad Hatter and his ability to warp people’s thoughts using his insidious technology make him a perennial threat in Gotham. He might not be at the top of the food chain, but he’s lasted this long as a Batman foe for a reason.

8. Clayface

I think the coolest thing about Clayface is that he’s one of the few Batman villains who actually has a legacy of his own. We all know Basil Karlo, sure, but others took his place as Bruce’s malleable bad guy. Matt Hagen, Preston Payne, and even Sondra Fuller, aka Lady Clay, these men and women built on the legacy created by the original Clayface. While these villains aren’t master planners or villains who aim to control Gotham, Clayface makes for a great threat to Batman, so it’s no wonder Clayface has stuck around as long as he has.

7. Mr. Freeze

I think we can all agree that Mr. Freeze is a top-tier Batman foe. Though he was a fairly standard gimmicky villain, Batman: The Animated Series did wonders for Victor Fries with its “Heart of Ice” episode, a change that was so powerful, it altered comic book canon. Mr. Freeze’s reinterpretation as a tragic villain really cemented his place in the Batman rogues’ gallery. Even though DC nearly erased his connection to his wife, Nora, in the New 52, the outrage from fans was so powerful that the decision was retconned to keep Freeze’s improved characterization intact.

6. Scarecrow

It seems like Scarecrow doesn’t get the appreciation he deserves. He debuted just a few years after Batman’s first appearance, and he was intimidating enough for writers to continue using him for decades. Scarecrow is often mocked by his fellow villains, but the truth is, Jonathan Crane has earned the right to call himself one of Batman’s best bad guys. His fear toxin alone has made him one of the most serious threats in Gotham, and he’s even anchored an event, “Fear State”. Scarecrow might not get a lot of respect, but he’s undeniably a huge part of Batman’s lore.

5. Penguin

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Penguin has always stood out from Batman’s collection of foes. He’s not insane, nor does he have any powers or enhancements. But make no mistake, Penguin is one of the most ruthless and sinister foes in Batman canon. Over the decades, he’s been reinvented a few times, but at his core, he is a monster of the criminal underworld. Greedy, short-tempered, paranoid, and worst of all, cruel. Penguin continues to pop up in Batman comics because he embodies the very worst of humanity that Bruce has sworn to fight. He’s not Joker-level, but Penguin’s an icon in his own right.

4. Poison Ivy

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Poison Ivy wasn’t the first villain Batman fought, but she was able to carve out a place for herself in his rogues’ gallery amazingly quickly. Pamela Isley might have started out as a common thief with an affinity for plants and poisons. But her star has only risen as time has gone on. Not only has she heavily featured in many Batman stories and events, but Ivy has also been the star of her very own series, going three years strong. When it comes to legacies among Batman villains, Poison Ivy has truly built an amazing one for herself.

3. Two-Face

Maybe it’s my own bias showing, but I feel like Two-Face has a special place in Batman lore. Thanks to stories like The Long Halloween, we all know that Harvey Dent is more than just a uniquely scarred bad guy with a tragically fitting moniker. He was Bruce Wayne’s friend and confidante, someone who could have made a real, substantial change in Gotham alongside Batman. And yet, destiny had other things in mind for Harvey, who remains an active foe to this day. Two-Face’s role in Batman lore is tragic, but it makes for damn good storytelling.

2. Catwoman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Catwoman has been around since Batman #1, so is it any real surprise that she’s remained a huge part of Bruce’s life? Selina Kyle has been an antagonist, an ally, and a love interest for years. But more than that, Catwoman is one of the few Batman villains to step out of the Bat’s shadow and become a fully fleshed-out anti-hero. She’s had ongoing series, been a part of the Justice League, and gone toe-to-toe with Batman on more than one occasion. Catwoman may have started out as a villain, but she became so much more.

1. Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Is it the most obvious answer? Yes. But let’s be real, Joker is more than Batman’s greatest enemy. He’s the antithesis of everything Batman is, and, strangely enough, that’s given him a serious appeal to audiences everywhere. He’s held down multiple ongoing titles, been a major player in numerous events, and even starred in two movies where Batman didn’t even play a role. Joker is just as popular as the Dark Knight, and it’s hard to deny that he’s got the greatest legacy of any villain in Batman canon.

