Prime Video’s Returning Batman Show Reveals Major DC Villains in First Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer

It’s a pretty great time to be a Batman fan, regardless of which medium you prefer. For comic book readers, there’s the ongoing, rightly acclaimed Absolute Batman series; for gamers, the delightful LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released just last month; and on the movie front, we just got an exciting first trailer for DC’s new animated Knightfall movie, while The Batman: Part II is finally coming together after years of waiting. On the TV side, meanwhile, there’s Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, for which the first trailer just dropped.

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The show, which was developed by Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, was a critical hit, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a great blend of some old school Batman sensibilities, with a big focus on capturing the pulpy, noir feel of the original comics, while at the same time updating a few classic elements, such as a gender-swapped Penguin. It mixed episodic storytelling where Batman faced off with various villains alongside an overarching narrative and mysteries, and Season 2 looks to be doing more of the same. Check out the trailer below, which was revealed as part of Prime Video’s Studio Focus Panel at Annecy Festival:

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What The Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer Reveals

The main areas the trailer focuses on are the war for Gotham City, and the arrival of the Riddler – two things that are clearly very much linked. It’s likely that some of it will come from the continued criminal efforts of Rupert Thorne, who gained more power across the first season, but it’s Edward Nygma who looks to be the big player in Gotham this year. We hear that he’s the one running things, and no one would dare to cross him. This version of the character is a gun-toting gangster type, in keeping with the 1940s setting and noir aesthetic.

Alongside Riddler is a character who appears to be Caped Crusader‘s take on Poison Ivy, reworked into a femme fatale-esque design, and who has a romance with Nygma. Terrorizing Gotham together, it’s the challenge of defeating them that Batman’s up again, as Bruce Wayne talks about chaos spinning out of control. Not everyone is pro-Bat, though, as another of the seasons new villains is a gender-swapped Mad Hatter. We see them hosting a television show, Hattie’s Tea Party, where they question whether Gotham is really safer with Batman.

With that set as one of the overarching narratives of the season, there are also a few quick flashes of some of the other villains the Dark Knight will be facing in each episode, including the likes of Man-Bat, Firefly, and the return of Harley Quinn. Biggest of all, though, is what comes at the very end of the footage. With a mysterious voice telling Batman that he’s come to awaken him and show him what he really is, asking “Shall we begin?”, we get a first glimpse of the Joker, who we know has a slightly nightmarish redesign.

He was teased at the end of Caped Crusader Season 1, and is now making his presence felt in a bigger way. After all, if there is chaos in Gotham, who better to step into that than a pure agent of it? It’s also interesting that he promises to show Batman who he really is, perhaps playing on the old idea that he doesn’t think they’re so different, after all. On the whole, if you liked Caped Crusader‘s first season, then this looks like a great continuation that takes things to another level.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 releases on Prime Video on July 31, 2026.