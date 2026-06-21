House of the Dragon Season 3 Timeline: How Long Before Game of Thrones & A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms It Is

House of the Dragon Season 3 is upon us, and its premiere may leave viewers wondering about the timeline of the current outing. The Game of Thrones spinoff approaches the passage of time a bit differently than the original series, which unfolds in a fairly straightforward fashion from Episode 1. However, House of the Dragon‘s first season jumps around a lot. It takes characters like Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower from young adulthood straight through to the Dance of the Dragons. Its decades-spanning story necessitates a choppier formula, at least initially. This can get confusing for those less acquainted with George R.R. Martin’s source material.

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Almost 30 years pass in House of the Dragon Season 1 alone, from the time Viserys I Targaryen is chosen to inherit the Iron Throne (101 AC) to the death of Lucerys Velaryon (129 AC). House of the Dragon Season 2 covers a shorter amount of time and doesn’t feature the same jumps — and the same things will be true of House of the Dragon Season 3. Overall, the Dance of the Dragons spans around two years after kicking off in earnest in 129 AC. With House of the Dragon Season 3 opening with the Battle of the Gullet, we can confirm we’re in 130 AC during the premiere. So, how long before Game of Thrones and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does that leave us?

House of the Dragon Season 3 Takes Place About 167 Years Before Game of Thrones

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The prologue of Game of Thrones — which opens the HBO show and introduces both the Night’s Watch and White Walkers — kicks off in 297 AC. Meanwhile, the actual events of the story (Jon Arryn’s death and all that follows) start around 298 AC. This places the very beginning of House of the Dragon Season 1 about 196 years before Game of Thrones‘ first scene. Rhaenyra being named Viserys I’s heir is closer to 192 years prior to it.

Of course, by the time we pick up in House of the Dragon Season 3, we’re decades closer to the original story. With the Dance of the Dragons starting in 129 AC, and the Battle of the Gullet happening in 130 AC, the latest episodes are set around 167 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It’s plenty of time for dragons (and most of the Targaryens) to disappear, and it makes sense of the fact that we’re introduced to different versions Westeros in the two shows. It’s telling that the politics surrounding the Iron Throne aren’t all that different, but the dynamics involving the Great Houses of Westeros are.

When House of the Dragon Season 3 Takes Place Compared to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

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A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sits firmly in the middle of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, showcasing House Targaryen’s steady descent after the Dance of the Dragons — but still taking place while they’re in power. Since Egg is a direct descendant of Rhaenyra, it’s easy enough to draw a line from one Game of Thrones spinoff to the other. And as they’re closer together, it’s even simpler to calculate the time that passes between them. The Tourney at Ashford Meadow, which Ser Duncan the Tall’s story revolves around, unfolds in 209 AC. With House of the Dragon Season 3 set in 130 AC, that places 79 years between 2026’s GOT releases.

That leaves enough time for several generations of Targaryens to be born, leading directly to Egg. It also offers enough space for the dragons that survive the Targaryen civil war to die out, something that’s happened by the time A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms unravels (and proves a major point of contention for characters like Prince Aerion Targaryen). The various timelines of HBO’s fantasy shows paint a clearer picture of the franchise’s world as a whole. It’s one of the rare instances where fans get to see how all the major events play into one another. Given the continued focus on House Targaryen, we also get to see its family tree come together on-screen.

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