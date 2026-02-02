How Egg Is Related To Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow & Rhaenyra Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 3, “The Squire” gives up the pretence with the installment’s title character, revealing Egg’s true identity (and if you’ve made it this far and don’t know who he is, know there are very much spoilers as to who that is coming rather imminently). That idea that Egg wasn’t just a random bald stable boy had already been teased a few times throughout the show – his accent, knowledge of Westeros, and reaction to seeing the Targaryens were all signs there was more to it, though Dunk certainly didn’t have a clue – but now audiences have been clued in to the fact that he is Aegon Targaryen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s a major reveal for the remainder of the show, but also for how it fits into the broader Game of Thrones landscape. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ timeline places it almost 80 years after House of the Dragon, and almost 90 years before Game of Thrones. With Egg very much in the middle of those two sagas, both of which feature many Targaryens – including, in Jon Snow, another who has a hidden identity – how exactly is he connected to them?

How Egg Is Related To The Mad King, Daenerys & Jon Snow

Image via HBO

Firstly, to address one question that did crop up after the episode, Egg is not the Mad King. That was Aerys II Targaryen, and Egg’s real name is Aegon. However, he is directly linked to him – and it gets a little complicated, because the lineage is different depending on whether you follow the books or the show.

In A Song of Ice and Fire, Egg’s son, Jaehaerys II, is the father of the Mad King. However, Jaehaerys was cut from Game of Thrones‘ history, as evidenced when Maester Aemon explained his family to Jon Snow, referring to Aegon as being the father of the Mad King. That means in the books, Egg is great-grandfather to Daenerys, Rhaegar, and Viserys, and Jon’s great-great-grandfather, but there is a generation between them removed in the show.

Books Aegon V Jaehaerys II Aerys II Rhaegar

Viserys

Daenerys Jon Snow Show Aegon V Aerys II Rhaegar

Viserys

Daenerys Jon Snow

How Egg Is Related To Rhaenyra & Daemon Targaryen

Image via HBO

Working backwards, things are a little cleaner because, so far as we know, there aren’t any missing generations between where House Targaryen is at the end of House of the Dragon and then the story of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Following the Dance of the Dragons, the bloodline continues from Rhaenyra and Daemon: their son, Aegon the Younger or Aegon III, ends up on the Iron Throne, but eventually it passes to their other child, Viserys (who becomes King Viserys II).

Viserys II was the grandfather of Daeron II, the king during the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That makes him Egg’s great-great-grandfather, and means Rhaenyra and Daemon are Egg’s great-great-great-grandparents. They die long before he is born, however, and Egg himself dies long before Daenerys’ birth, so he never gets to meet the main Targaryen characters of House of the Dragon or Game of Thrones.

Rhaenyra

Daemon Viserys II Aegon IV Daeron II Maekar Aegon/Egg

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release Sundays at 10 pm ET on HBO. Due to the Super Bowl, Episode 4 will release early on HBO Max, dropping on Friday, February 6th at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET.

What do you think of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!