Where Game of Thrones & HOTD’s Biggest Houses Are During A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to return viewers to Westeros, but it may leave them wondering where the biggest houses from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are. The upcoming spinoff will differ from both series, focusing on a character from Flea Bottom rather than royalty and chronicling a more personal conflict. It’s exactly what the Game of Thrones franchise needs, but fans will likely be looking for connections. And they’ll find them, as some of the Great Houses of Westeros are still present in Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg’s story. However, most of them play much smaller roles, if they appear at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms unfolding between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, it’s inevitable that the Great Houses of Westeros are around in some capacity. The biggest players in the HBO spinoff aren’t shocking, though viewers unfamiliar with the source material might be surprised about who doesn’t appear in this new addition to the fantasy franchise.

7) House Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will differ from House of the Dragon in a lot of ways, but it maintains a focus on House Targaryen. Several prominent Targaryens play a role in Ser Duncan’s story, which makes sense, since Daeron II Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne when it begins. His sons Prince Baelor (also known as Baelor Breakspear) and Prince Maekar I both have roles in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Bertie Carvel and Sam Spruell playing them, respectively. Several of their sons also appear, with Prince Aerion being one of the most notable. Played by Finn Bennett, he’ll serve as an antagonist to Dunk. Needless to say, Game of Thrones fans can expect plenty of characters with the blood of the dragon, even if the dragons are gone.

6) House Stark

Image via HBO

House Targaryen will be prominent in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, but if the novellas are anything to judge by, House Stark will be notably absent. The Starks don’t impact the tale told in The Hedge Knight, though later Dunk and Egg novellas reveal that Lord Beron Stark — the Warden of the North at the time — is dealing with the Ironborn staging an uprising. It’s possible we’ll get to see some of this as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues.

5) House Lannister

House Lannister doesn’t play a huge role in The Hedge Knight, though Damon Lannister and his son, Tybolt, make appearances. Also known as the Grey Lion, Damon is the Lord of Casterly Rock when the story takes place. He and his son both participate in the tourney that kicks off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ story. They don’t contribute to the novella much outside of that — though we’re told that Dunk’s mentor, Arlan of Pennytree, once unhorsed Damon Lannister. Sadly, it doesn’t endear the man to Dunk’s cause.

4) House Baratheon

House Baratheon often takes a backseat to the Starks and Lannisters in Game of Thrones. However, it’ll get more attention than both in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s because Lyonel Baratheon, better known as the Laughing Knight, participates in the tourney at Ashford Meadow in The Hedge Knight. He also comes to Ser Duncan’s aid, which will make him a more recognizable player than most of the supporting characters from the Great Houses of Westeros. He’s played by Daniel Ings in the HBO show, which expands his role from George R.R. Martin’s novella. And honestly, its about time we had a character from House Baratheon that we could root for.

3) House Greyjoy

Similar to House Stark, House Greyjoy doesn’t show up in The Hedge Knight at all (and likely won’t appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1). The novella does mention Dagon Greyjoy in passing, as he’s the one causing problems for Beron Stark. As such, he could appear in later seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. But for now, viewers shouldn’t expect to see anyone donning the kraken sigil in the show.

2) House Tyrell

House Tyrell is another one of Game of Thrones‘ Great Houses that actually gets attention in The Hedge Knight, though it isn’t much. Leo Tyrell, the Lord of Highgarden, takes part in the Ashford Meadow tourney. As such, he could get a joust in during A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. He also appears in a later scene with Ser Duncan, though it’s still a relatively minor role. Steve Wall plays him in the HBO series.

1) House Hightower

Alicent and Otto Hightower are key players in House of the Dragon. And despite its loss of influence by the time Game of Thrones takes place, their house survives the Targaryen civil war. We’ll see proof of that in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as one of them has a joust scene in the upcoming series. This is true to the source material, which sees Abelar Hightower involved in the tourney Dunk sets out to join. However, Abelar is only a background character.

Which Great Houses of Westeros would you like to see more of? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!