It’s Been Almost 30 Years, But This Ninja Turtles Decision Is Still Horrifying, Even if We Did Get an Epic Crossover

Remember when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could get away with almost anything? They were four sewer-dwelling reptiles who loved pizza and spent their evenings fighting criminals. Somehow, that was enough to make them household names. But television executives rarely leave a successful franchise alone for long. Eventually somebody gets an idea that sounds exciting in a boardroom and considerably less exciting when you explain it to the fans. And sometimes that idea involves changing something that never seemed broken in the first place.

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The late 1990s brought some pretty strange experiments to children’s television. Costumed heroes were everywhere, crossovers were becoming bigger events, and toy companies had plenty of reasons to get creative. The Turtles were about to receive a rather unexpected addition to their family. It was a decision that would divide fans for years. Still, there’s no denying it gave us one of the strangest team-ups in television history.

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation Introduced a Fifth Turtle and Changed Everything

When Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation arrived on Fox Kids in September 1997, it made a pretty bold decision. The Turtles had a sister. Venus de Milo joined Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo as the franchise’s first female mutant Turtle. She wore a light blue mask and brought a completely different background to the group. Unlike her brothers, Venus grew up in Chinatown and studied the mystical shinobi arts under a mentor named Chung I. She also had magical abilities. Apparently, knowing ninjutsu and eating pizza wasn’t enough anymore. The character gave the franchise a new direction, but her introduction raised questions about a team that fans had known for years. It seems like every time a new production team takes on TMNT, they want to be progressive and change the status quo, but end up tarnishing the Turtles’ legacy instead.

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There’s an interesting business story behind that decision. Saban wanted to expand the show’s appeal beyond its traditional audience of young boys. Former executive Lance H. Robbins explained that the company saw an opportunity to introduce a female action figure and explore the market for toys aimed at girls. The production even used focus groups before moving forward with Venus. Kevin Eastman later recalled that Saban wanted a more campy approach after finding success with Power Rangers. He also acknowledged that longtime fans resisted the change. That’s understandable. Adding another Turtle was never going to be a small adjustment. Yet Venus wasn’t simply an executive’s random invention. The fifth Turtle originally existed as a male character named Kirby during earlier development. Changing that character into a sister created an entirely different set of possibilities. Whether fans liked the result was another matter.

The Turtles’ Power Rangers Crossover Was Almost Worth the Controversy

Here’s where things get wonderfully ridiculous. Saban didn’t just give the Turtles their own live-action series. It also brought them into the world of Power Rangers. In February 1998, the heroes crossed paths with the Space Rangers during Power Rangers in Space. The two-part storyline began with Save Our Ship before continuing into the appropriately titled Shell Shocked. Astronema used her powers to turn the Turtles against the Rangers. That meant Leonardo and his brothers suddenly found themselves trying to take over the Astro Megaship. If you grew up watching either franchise then this probably sounds like somebody’s playground argument finally received a television budget.

The crossover understood exactly what made these shows entertaining. The Turtles and Rangers eventually joined forces after the spell broke. Their adventure even gave the sewer-dwelling heroes an opportunity to experience space travel. The whole thing felt like the sort of ridiculous event that only 1990s children’s television could deliver without blinking. It also offered a rare meeting between two major Saban properties. The Next Mutation only lasted 26 episodes before Fox Kids moved on. Venus disappeared from the franchise for years while the original four Turtles continued through other television shows and movies. That’s a pretty rough legacy for a character who arrived with such ambitious intentions. Still, it’s difficult to dismiss the entire experiment when it gave us the sight of Ninja Turtles hanging out with Power Rangers aboard a spaceship. The creative decision remains divisive. The crossover remains gloriously hard to forget. Sometimes television gets something wrong and accidentally gives us something wonderful along the way.