Netflix Power Rangers Reboot Costumes Finally Revealed & Fans Are Relieved “Glad This Was Cancelled”

The Power Rangers franchise is current in limbo as its multiple reboot attempts have unfortunately not made it beyond the development stage, but with the concept art revealed for what is likely Netflix’s take on the franchise, fans are glad to see that it was ultimately cancelled. Power Rangers capped off 30 years of the TV series with a few final projects some time back, and has been trying to get off the ground with a brand new take with multiple potential streamers in the time since.

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One potential reboot for the Power Rangers series was in development with Netflix back in 2020 with a potential to tie both TV and feature film projects together in a single universe overseen by The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle, but was scrapped in mid development back in 2024. Artist Samuel Garcia took to Instagram to reveal that he was given the clear to share some art for a “Power Rangers series that was sadly shelved,” and fans have shared their thoughts on the scrapped project (as spotted by @PwrRnger on X).

Cancelled Power Rangers Reboot Designs & Concept Art Revealed

Concept art from a now cancelled #PowerRangers reboot (the Netflix one, we think, as these are "from a few years back") have surfaced from artist Samuel Garcia, who "got the green light to share".



Source for more ⚡️ https://t.co/7XbPxFBLNl pic.twitter.com/WEimuNfYxp — PwrRngr ⚡️ (@PwrRngr) October 19, 2026

While this concept art is not explicitly tied to the previously in development Netflix version of Power Rangers, Garcia’s mention of being involved “a few years back” and the fact that the project was outright “cancelled” does further put it within that window. The Netflix version of the franchise was planned to be overseen by Entwistle back when Netflix was the then exclusive streaming home of releases like Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury and the Once & Always special. But it didn’t make it beyond the development phase despite these designs offering a look at what it would have been like.

Fans haven’t been too keen on these designs, however, as some have noted that they are even glad it was cancelled during its development. The designs also fall in line with some of the rumors about the Netflix Power Rangers project such as its female Red Ranger, who was rumored to have even been cast during its development. The series was touted to be a blend of nostalgic elements with new details for the modern interpretation, and that’s sort of what can be seen here with a streamlined version of the classic suit designs.

What’s Going on With Power Rangers Right Now?

Courtesy of Hasbro

This rebooted version of Power Rangers didn’t make it beyond the development stage with Netflix, and unfortunately that continues to be the case for its latest attempts. There was also a reboot in the works with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz for Disney+, but it was cancelled mid-development according to a report revealed earlier this Summer. With no new project in development since, Power Rangers on a whole is currently on ice at the moment.

When it comes to its original Super Sentai materials as well, Toei cancelled the original Super Sentai TV series last year after 50 long years on the air. While there are fans hoping that it’s just going to be a hiatus, Toei has since moved on with brand new heroes. Both Power Rangers and Super Sentai are currently on hold in many forms, but what do you think?

Would you have wanted to see Netflix go through with this Power Rangers reboot? What would you want to see in a new take on the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – @PwrRnger on X