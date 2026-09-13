4 1980s Cartoons Whose Toys Were Way Cooler Than The Show

The 1980s produced some of the most imaginative cartoons in television history, and some of them released toy lines that were even more ambitious than the shows themselves. It’s no secret that a majority of cartoon shows from that era were created to sell toy lines. Nothing wrong with that. Even more exciting, the magic that would happen when a cartoon succeeded both as a show and a merchandise money-maker. And that doesn’t mean the cartoons were bad. Quite the opposite; some of the cartoons were actually great in their own right.

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The four cartoons discussed here each had something distinctive to offer and most would agree these shows were fun and memorable in a good way. But when it came to translating these worlds into toys, the designers sometimes had even more freedom than the animators and succeeded in making some of the most creative toy experiences a kid could have in the ‘80s. Here are the four 1980s cartoons that had the best toys when translated into real life.

4. BraveStarr (1987)

Image Courtesy of Filmation

BraveStarr deserves more recognition for its diverse cast and willingness to tackle important and serious subject matter through the cartoon landscape. Set on the futuristic planet of New Texas, the series mixed Western cowboy influences with an outer space frontier. Marshal BraveStarr and his allies always fought for justice in that classic heroic way. From prejudice to responsibility, addiction and morality, no form of villainy was safe.

For their time, the BraveStarr toys were downright bonkers—in the best possible way. Mattel basically looked at Masters of the Universe and Captain Power and thought, “Why pick one?” You got the chunky, articulated action figures of MOTU and the genuinely futuristic interactive shooting technology of Captain Power. The Neutra-Laser and Laser-Fire system actually let figures battle each other with infrared beams, while Quick-Draw action gave the figures built-in mechanical gimmicks. These weren’t just toys that sat on a shelf waiting for a kid to make pew-pew noises—they were trying to be the video game, the action figure, and the playset all at once.

For a mid-’80s toy line, BraveStarr toys gave children another way to explore the cartoon world. Another testament to this show’s potential is the fact that BraveStarr had an animated movie—and not just any cartoon could do that.

3. Visionaries (1987)

Image courtesy of Hasbro

Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light was one of the strangest and most visually distinctive cartoons of the 1980s. Set on the mystical world of Prysmos, the series followed a group of knights who gained magical powers after technology mysteriously stopped working. Their weapons and staffs could transform them into holographic animals, giving the show a fantasy concept unlike almost anything else on Saturday morning television.

That same gimmick made Visionaries almost tailor-made for an incredible toy line. The figures featured real holographic elements that reproduced one of the most memorable ideas from the cartoon, turning each character’s magical animal spirit into something you could actually hold in your hand. Each Visionary had a distinctive animal association, while their staffs and symbols gave the figures a special trait that went beyond being another plastic action hero. Thanks to the cartoon, the toys were also futuristic and high-fantasy—a special combination that was unusual for the era. And the futuristic vehicles still hold up well today. Holograms were still an exotic concept to many children, so seeing a three-dimensional image appear on the chest of an action figure felt like owning a tiny piece of conjured sorcery. In an era when toy companies were competing to make plastic do increasingly ridiculous things, Visionaries found a way to make a simple hologram feel like actual sorcery.

2. M.A.S.K. (1985)

The premise of M.A.S.K. was simple but brilliant. A team of heroes used specialized masks and unique vehicles to battle the evil organization V.E.N.O.M. The series was so much fun because the vehicles were far from ordinary. They transformed, deployed weapons and performed outrageous tricks that made every chase feel like a video game and a movie.

The toys took that concept and made it real—and Kenner went a little nuts with it. The M.A.S.K. vehicle line remains one of the most impressive toy collections of the decade because the gimmicks weren’t merely aesthetic. These weren’t just cars with a couple of missiles slapped on them; vehicles actually transformed in clever, substantial ways, hiding wings, weapons, ramps, drills, and all manner of ridiculous secret technology. The accompanying figures and masks recreated the show’s distinctive technology. There was also tremendous variety: a kid could collect a motorcycle, helicopter, sports car or truck and immediately imagine a completely different mission. The toys captured everything that made the show entertaining while adding a physical, mechanical element television simply couldn’t provide. You weren’t stuck just watching the transformation; you got to experience and do it yourself.

The cartoon is still a blast to watch and the opening theme song should be a Billboard #1 platinum single. But the toys also delivered the ultimate M.A.S.K. experience: you weren’t just watching the heroes save the day. You could play the mission yourself. And the good news? If you’re a fan of the cartoon, it’s worth checking out the new era of M.A.S.K. comics.

1. Centurions (1986)

Image courtesy of Ruby-Spears Productions

Centurions took one of the simplest ideas in 1980s action cartoons and made it incredibly appealing. It was about a team of heroes who could attach weapons and armor to their bodies and become walking battle machines. Ace McCloud, Jake Rockwell and Max Ray each had their own specialty in air, land, and sea combat, giving the cartoon plenty of opportunities for spectacular action. The premise was exaggerated, ridiculous and completely entertaining in the best possible 1980s way.

The toys took that ingenious concept and realized in on a whole other level. Rather than giving kids a basic figure and a weapon, the Centurions toy line allowed them to customize their heroes with elaborate armor and interchangeable equipment. Different weapons could be attached to the figures, creating countless combinations and making the act of playing with them feel almost like designing your own superhero. That modularity was the genius of the line. The cartoon showed kids what the Centurions could do, but the toys gave them control over the equipment.

A Centurions figure wasn’t finished when you took it out of the package. It was a platform for imagination—basically action-figure-scaled LEGO men. And with all those weapons, armor pieces and vehicles, there was always another configuration to try.

All of these shows belong with other great 1980s cartoons that more people should remember. These four toy lines are so memorable bceause the cartoons created worlds that were so imaginative that the toys could take things even further. That’s the real magic of the best 1980s toy lines: decades later, you might not remember every episode, but you’ll never forget how amazing the toys felt in your hands.