South Park Season 29 Killed Off Kenny, But There’s a Perfect Replacement (& It’s Great for Randy)

South Park kicked off this newest season by killing off Kenny after many years, and the newest episode provided someone who is shockingly a perfect replacement with a great move forward for Randy Marsh. South Park Season 29 has been making quite a few changes to the series as not only did the name of the show and town change to “South America,” but the premiere episode killed off Kenny for the first time in six years. Even more surprisingly is the fact that Kenny has stayed dead in the episodes so far.

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But while there’s no Kenny around in South Park Season 29, the newest episode of the series has hilariously brought Randy to school as a potential new addition to the crew. After an episode fans called one of the best in years and an “instant classic,” it seems that series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have found a perfect new use for Randy by turning him into a child and interacting with the kids in only the way he can. There’s just too much here to go back on it now.

South Park Needs to Keep Randy as a Child for a While

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South Park Season 29 Episode 3, “You Like That On Your Face” sees the kids around town obsessing with new trends like “Looksmaxxing” and “Aura-Farming” that focus on their looks. Naturally it’s not long before Randy falls into this trend too (as seen many times across classic episodes in the past), and a trip to Sephora sees him suddenly come back looking like a child. It’s already ridiculous enough in its own right, but the true joke comes when Randy says he’s been forced to go back to school because of the way he looks.

This instantly adds an incredible dynamic to the school as Randy is still drinking beer and acting like an adult, but he’s still Randy. He’s still doing things that aren’t appropriate for an adult, and it just makes all the sense in the world. He even gets the final line of the episode that also is a perfect callback to Season 9’s “The Losing Edge,” and is also a perfect use of the town’s new “South America” name. There’s just too much here that could be done, and it’s a great use for Randy who’s been floating around for the past few seasons.

Why This is a Good Move for South Park & Randy

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With Tegridy Farms closing down last year in South Park Seasons 27 and 28, Randy needed a new point of focus. These first three episodes of the season have done that well as he got obsessed with cycling and now his youthful looks, but this is a great role for Randy for future episodes that South Park should focus on for a while. Not only would it allow for Randy to be thrown into the random adventures of the kids (which have gotten a renewed focus this season), but would also allow for more of his chaotic presence to shake things up.

There’s a loose serialization between each of the South Park episodes this season, so it’s unclear if Randy will just go back to normal in the next episode. That’s likely going to be the case, but there would be a lot of laughs in revealing that he stayed this same way for a while. It’s one of the wilder choices that South Park has made (that has also been a hit with fans), so there’s a hope that this version of Randy at least sticks around until the end of the season.

How are you feeling about child Randy in South Park Season 29? Do you want to see this version of Randy sticking around longer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!