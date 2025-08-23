South Park Makes Highly Requested Randy Change After 7 Years

South Park is currently working its way through a different kind of season than fans have seen play out in years, but the newest episode of the animated series has made good with fans with one highly requested change to Randy Marsh after seven years. South Park Season 27 has been shifted over to a biweekly schedule with Comedy Central and Paramount+ and while that will pose some problems in the future, it also means that even more eyes are on each episode to see what could be happening next. Surprisingly, it’s also meant a lot more serialization than expected at first too.

The episodes thus far have been setting up a new status quo for the town as well as the United States of America overall. The first episodes have been walking back some of the changes made to the series’ overall narrative (like Garrison being turned back into the old version of himself in favor of fully including President Trump), and the newest episode offers the biggest example of this effort with Randy finally giving up and moving on from Tegridy Farms nearly seven years from its very first episode.

South Park Ends Tegridy Farms

South Park Season 27 Episode 3 “Sickofancy” sees Randy worrying over the fact that Tegridy Farms is quickly running out of money, and trying his best to save it with an A.I. fueled idea. Ultimately, this doesn’t work out and he and the family decide to sell the farm and likely return to their everyday lives in the town. This is a pretty big deal for a number of reasons as the farms’ debut episode, “Tegridy Farms” came all the way back in Season 22 in 2018. The move to the marijuana farm was first inspired by Randy’s disillusionment with where the world was heading, so he decided to pursue his dreams regardless of what his family wanted.

This ended being a huge shift for the series as it was during a time when South Park itself started playing around with longer serialized seasons. This was at the tail end of the Shi Tpa Town era, and creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker had begun telling season long stories that built up into something bigger with the finale. Tegridy Farms not only introduced a whole new location that largely separated the Marsh family from the others, but changed Randy a great deal from his older self in previous seasons.

Why This Change to Randy is a Big Deal

Fans have been hoping to see the Tegridy Farms idea retired pretty much since it was introduced. Once it was clear that it would be sticking around for more than a single episode, even a single season, fans started to also notice how much of a focus Randy was getting compared to the other characters. This new location gave him a lot more to do, and in turn it meant there really wasn’t much time for anyone else to get that spotlight.

This change also presents an interesting direction for the new season to follow as well. If it continues with its serialized overall scope for the season, we could see Randy enter a whole new kind of field. He could go back to his old job (as either Lorde or a geologist), or be struggling with the fact that he no longer works with “tegridy” after losing the farm. Either way, it’s going to likely lead to Randy still getting a focus even without a different location separating him from everyone else.