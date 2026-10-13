South Park Brings Back Kyle & Ike With New Season 29 Episode First Look Trailer – Watch Now

South Park Season 29 is back with a new episode this week, and the first look trailer is teasing a new story for Kyle and Ike. South Park Season 29 has made some big adjustments to the way it has been telling its stories compared to last year with a renewed focus on the town and boys themselves. The second episode might have been one of the wildest yet, but it never lost sight of the fact it was Butters’ story at the center. Now there’s a tease that Kyle and Ike will get the same treatment.

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South Park Season 29 has dropped the first look teaser for Episode 3 ahead of its release this Wednesday, and with it sees Ike getting involved in “aura battles” as Kyle tries his best to save his brother from being labeled as “cringe.” It’s yet another take on a modern trend with kids, so it’s time to see what South Park has to say about it. You can check out the next episode preview in the teaser trailer below as shared by its official social media.

South Park Season 29 Episode 3 First Look Preview Released

When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe.



An all-new episode of South America premieres this Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central and streaming next day on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/IMzMbiVUGH — South America (@SouthPark) October 12, 2026

South Park Season 29 Episode 3 will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, October 14th at 10PM ET, and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe.” This is going to be the first episode focused on Kyle and Ike in quite some time, so it’s definitely a welcome move forward just like the first two episodes have been. Because when it was first revealed that the show would be changing its name to “South America” for the season, it did have fans worried a bit.

“South America” seemed to be set up as a big gimmick for the season, and following two seasons dominated by outside political events and characters, it’s being treated in a much different way than fans expected. It’s something quietly going on in the background through all of the episodes thus far, and instead each of the episodes have focused on the characters that fans have wanted to see. And this next episode bringing Kyle and Ike back into the main focus is a step further in that great direction.

What’s Next for South Park Season 29?

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This is the third episode of the currently scheduled six episodes slated for South Park Season 29 thus far. Much like last year, the release schedule revealed confirms that new episodes will be released on a biweekly basis. This season has been held in high regard with just two episodes so far, so there’s a hope that this next episode can keep up that hot streak going in. As for the rest of the season, South Park Season 29 lays out its schedule as such:

Episode 4 – October 28th

Episode 5 – November 11th

Episode 6 – November 25th

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had laid out a deal with Paramount ahead of the recent Warner Bros. merger where they agreed to release ten new episodes of the series a year across five years, so there are still four potential episodes left unaccounted for as of this time. We’ll just have to see what’s next for the rest of the year, but what are you hoping to see from Kyle and Ike in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!