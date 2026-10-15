South Park Backrooms Episode Has Fans Calling It the Best in Years, “Instant Classic”

Ever since South Park returned as “South America” this year, with episodes that bucked the trend of a continued plotline about President Donald Trump, instead getting the series back to basics with episodes about the main kids and the town itself, it’s been very well received by fans. Season 29, Episode 1, “South American Biker Gangs,” was immediately met with acclaim, but this week’s episode with its Backrooms-centric storyline has been christened as one of the best episodes in years.

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In the latest South Park episode, aura battles have become a major source of entertainment in South America, leading to Kyle’s brother Ike wanting to improve his looks. The source for those improvements, though, is the beauty supply store Sephora, which quickly leads to a riff on the Backrooms, one of 2026’s breakout horror movies. Between the jokes roasting the horror film (on top of Sephora itself and the modern slang of looksmaxxing and aurafarming), fans have immediately christened the new episode as one of the best in years, with one calling it an “Instant f–king classic” and another , “Probably my favorite episode in years.”

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South Park’s Backrooms Parody Earns Rave Response From Fans

South Park’s Backrooms parody in the new episode goes deeper than just mimicking the liminal horror concept that has become a fan favorite; it uses Sephora’s place in modern culture (and how men view it) as a means to connect the two concepts and easily start to lampoon the twisted set dressing of the horror hit. “They made this ep for me specifically,” wrote one fan in response.

Why did South Park make a better Backrooms than the actual Backrooms movie 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OBlWhrii9W — Siya (@SiyaSomething) October 15, 2026

On top of it all, the Backrooms parody in this week’s episode offered the series a chance to bring back the character of Farmer Fred, who hasn’t appeared since the “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special” back in 2019. Farmer Fred has been beloved for years, in part because of his hilarious parody of Fred Gwynne’s Jud Crandall in Pet Sematary and the wild advice he’s lent to South Park residents over the years. The show knows exactly how to deploy him in the new episode, having him reveal he’s been waiting six and a half years on his granddaughter to exit the story.

Perhaps the gag in the new South Park episode that has fans laughing the hardest, though, is what it’s done to Randy. Unfamiliar with the modern lingo that Stan lobs at him, and convinced that his biking will simply keep him looking fit, even Randy falls prey to believing that his looks aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. After visiting Sephora, he returns home and is now the size of all the other kids in South Park, later even being forced to attend school alongside his son.

the new south park episode might actually be my second favorite ever that was great



but since kid randy exists woodland critter christmas is still my number one — sophie (@sophi3lol) October 15, 2026

The Randy-as-a-kid storyline is funny throughout, but hits a high note at the end of the episode when he takes his shirt off and fights another kid, only to be dragged away by an adult as he exclaims, “I’m sorry, I thought this was South America!” After watching the episode, one fan wrote: “Randy Marsh cementing himself as the best character in all of South Park after this week’s episode.”

Damn it’s been that long since I’ve watched South Park that they turned Randy into a kid? 💀💀💀



They brought back that classic line too 😂 https://t.co/Vdh5X1FwDx — TheOneAndOnly (@BigBrolyOP) October 15, 2026

What did you think of this week’s South Park? Has it reached the same heights for you as others? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.