The Walking Dead Aired Its Most Controversial Episode 1 Decade Ago Today & The Show Never Recovered

There was a point when The Walking Dead could get people talking for an entire week after a single episode. Fans were attached to Rick, Daryl, Glenn, and the rest of the group, so every death hit hard. Then came the season finales, which had a habit of leaving everyone arguing about what they’d just watched—and what might happen next. I still remember how much speculation surrounded those cliffhangers. You’d see theories everywhere, and if you hadn’t caught up yet, staying off social media was probably your best option. That’s how big the show had become, which is why what happened in 2016 still stands out.

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Then the series made a decision that left a lot of those same fans questioning their loyalty. It wasn’t the first time The Walking Dead had gone dark. We’d already watched characters die, communities fall, and Rick lose pieces of himself along the way. But this time felt different. The reaction went beyond the usual post-episode arguments. People were genuinely angry, and some decided they’d seen enough. Ten years later, it’s hard to look back at that moment without wondering whether the show took things one step too far.

The Walking Dead’s Season 7 Premiere Left Fans Furious

The Season 6 finale had ended on a brutal cliffhanger, and fans spent the summer arguing over who might not make it out alive. On October 23, 2016, fans finally got to see what happened after Negan picked up and used Lucille to kill his first victim. Comic readers had a pretty good idea of what was coming, but the show had changed enough along the way to leave room for doubt. Every new theory brought another name into the conversation, and nobody wanted their favorite character to be next. When “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” finally aired, the guessing was over. And let’s just say the wait hadn’t made it any easier to watch. Fans reacted negatively to how the show manipulated suspense and then delivered the payoff from the end of Season 6 to the beginning of Season 7.

If you were one of the many fans who were upset by the show’s transition, this trailer will bring back all those memories and more. It was a historic event for both the show and AMC, as well as a valuable lesson learned for all TV writers.

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The episode was brutal in a way that went beyond the usual zombie attacks. We’d seen walkers tear people apart before. We’d watched the Governor terrorize Rick’s group and Terminus turn human beings into dinner. But Negan’s arrival was personal. He wasn’t some mindless monster stumbling out of the woods. He was a man who enjoyed having power over others, and he made Rick understand exactly what that meant. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was terrific in the role, which almost made the whole thing harder to watch. The problem was that some fans didn’t leave the episode thinking about how terrifying Negan was. They were too busy wondering whether the show had confused upsetting its audience with telling a good story. Yet, the franchise remained alive with many spin-offs and video games.

The Walking Dead Lost the Magic That Made It a Hit

The numbers told a troubling story. The Season 7 premiere drew 17.03 million viewers, but by Episode 6, viewership had fallen to 10.4 million, the show’s lowest audience in four years. The drop fueled growing concerns that the series was losing viewers. And this wasn’t some forgotten cable show struggling to find an audience. At its peak, The Walking Dead was on nearly everyone’s radar. You couldn’t go online after a big episode without running into theories, arguments, and somebody complaining about spoilers. Rick and Daryl were practically household names. So when viewers started leaving, it raised a pretty obvious question: what had changed?

But the bigger problem was what happened when people actually sat down to watch. The Savior storyline dragged on, Rick’s group spent long stretches apart, and the constant misery started wearing thin. Remember when Daryl Dixon could walk into a room and practically steal an entire episode without saying much? Or when Rick’s desperate attempts to protect his people made every victory feel earned? Those moments were still possible, but they became harder to find amid all the drawn-out suffering. The show wasn’t suddenly terrible, and plenty of fans stuck around until the end. Still, the excitement that once surrounded every new episode was fading. Negan was supposed to make The Walking Dead feel dangerous again. Instead, his arrival left many Walking Dead fans wondering if they’d had enough of the danger altogether.