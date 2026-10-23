The Walking Dead Fans Can Buy Negan’s Iconic Props (But Lucille Won’t Come Cheap for Long)

The Walking Dead incorporated many characters across its 11 seasons and many spin-offs, but despite starting out as the franchise’s most iconic and brutally ruthless villain, Negan has always been a fan favorite. Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s performance in the role spanned almost half the original series and has continued in three seasons of follow-up show Dead City, and turned Negan from hated villain to beloved anti-hero. Fans who have a thing for whistling, sardonic bad guys now have the chance to grab themselves their own little piece of Negan in the latest sale from Heritage Auctions. In the company’s Walking Dead auction, dozens of costumes and props from the AMC series are going under the hammer, but while prices are currently reasonable, don’t expect them to stay that way when it comes to the most iconic props from the show.

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The Walking Dead debuted in 2010, adapting the graphic novels of Robert Kirkman into the kind of series that has become common place on streaming platforms, but at the time was hugely ambitious and as likely to fail as it was to succeed. However, succeed it did, with Andrew Lincoln leading the show as Rick Grimes with a supporting cast that, over the course of its decade-long-run included Jon Bernthal, Lauren Cohen, Norman Reedus, Michael Rooker, David Morrissey, Samantha Morton, and of course Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the inimitable Negan. The arrival of the wired-bat wielding leader of The Saviors became both the highest point of the entire series, but also one of the most controversial as Negan entered the series and immediately began bashing in brains with his trusty weapon, Lucille. That kind of notoriety, though, also means that Negan’s entrance is one that is not easily forgotten, and that means that collectors will be eager to add their own Lucille to their haul.

Negan Is a Villain That Fans Really Got Behind

Image Courtesy of AMC

The new auction has several Negan lots, with each comprising of a production-made jacket, stunt prop Lucille bat – complete with barbed wire wrap and blood stains – knife and some other smaller props associated with the character. Even just one of these props would be a strong draw, so having them bundled together means that the current price of around $2,600 will likely increase by the time the auction closes at the end of the month. The highlights of the lot are clearly the foam rubber Lucille bat, which has been created to look exactly like a wooden version whether from distance or in close-up, and the black leather biker jacket that was one of Negan’s signature costumes in some of his most memorable moments later in the series. While there are many other costumes featured in other lots, Morgan’s Negan and Lincoln’s Rick Grimes ensembles will no doubt be the star attractions for anyone with the money to spare.

Negan’s appeal is one of those strange enigmas of the entertainment world, where characters that audiences should despise instead become the ones that they end up rooting for after a little development and rehabilitation. Negan’s entry into The Walking Dead, brutally murdering popular characters Abraham and Glenn, was a TV moment that ranks among the best ever to be screened, but the following seasons were dominated by the ever present threat that Negan could kill off any other characters fans had been following for years in the blink of an eye. Yet, by the time the final season rolled out, Negan had joined the good guys – although he never really lost that ability to flip back to more nefarious intentions when required. The character than became the focus of the first of three spin-off series, Dead City, in which he was teamed up with the one character that continued to hate him, Maggie, as they attempted to save her son from a zombie-ridden New York.

Is Negan the best character The Walking Dead ever had? Let us know in the comments.