New Walking Dead Video Game Announced (And It’s Playable Now)

A new video game tied to The Walking Dead has been announced, and it happens to be playable right now. Although AMC’s The Walking Dead TV series has been over for a few years, the property has been kept alive through a number of spin-offs. And while most of these spin-offs have taken the form of subsequent TV shows, a new game has now been unveiled and adapts one of the most popular arcs from the original series.

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Coming by way of Odaclick Game Studio and publisher Trailmark Games, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a new brawler/beat ’em up based on the series. Streets of Survival allows players to take control of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne as they look to do battle with hordes of the undead and the Saviors, who are led by Negan. The game is specifically based on the “All Out War” storyline from The Walking Dead and features a variety of iconic locations from the TV series recreated in a 2D format. Along with featuring a unique campaign, Streets of Survival will also contain an arcade mode that will give the game much more replayability.

You can get a look at The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival via the game’s announcement trailer here:

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“The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival challenges you to intense arcade brawling in the unforgiving world of AMC’s The Walking Dead,” says the game’s description. “Face ruthless enemies like the Saviors and overwhelming walker swarms as you unleash relentless combos, signature weapon attacks, and crushing finishers.”

As for its release, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is set to arrive later this fall across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For those interested in giving the game a shot right now, though, a demo for Streets of Survival is currently live on Steam. Although this demo isn’t extensive, it should give players a better idea of the game’s general structure and combat in advance of the full version becoming available.

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