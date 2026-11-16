This Classic Cartoon Crossover Still Blows My Mind 39 Years Later, Even If It Made Perfect Sense

Hanna-Barbera, creator of the classic cartoons Yogi Bear, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, and many others, created ten made-for-television movies in the late 1980s. Titled the Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10, these films centered around fan-favorite characters and even featured a crossover between The Jetsons and The Flintstones. As two main properties under the Hanna-Barbera umbrella, the crossover made sense even if the logistics of the two universes meeting up were a bit complicated. The two franchises hardly take place in the same time period — The Flintstones take place in a prehistoric time period, while The Jetsons reside in the so-called “space age”.

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The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones came out on November 15, 1987, and it was released on VHS four times from 1988 up to 2001. It was also released on DVD in June 2011. The film followed fan-favorite characters from both franchises, but, despite advertising for the film, it didn’t include The Flintstones characters Orbitty, Pebbles, and Bamm-Bamm. The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones also marked a return to previous form, with the film being the first Jetsons project to use traditional cels for animation since “The Vacation” in The Jetsons.

Even 39 years later, the film is still a little mind-blowing, even while it makes perfect sense. The Jetsons and The Flintstones were both cartoons centered around families navigating a world unfamiliar to viewers. While The Flintstones has had a film since, The Jetsons hasn’t, so perhaps it’s the combination of the two that The Jetsons needs to work for a film format. The combination allows for humor not only about cavemen but also about the future, all while being shown to an audience in the present. Check out the iconic first meeting below!

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A Crossover Made Possible by Time Travel

A crossover between The Flintstones and The Jetsons was always going to involve time travel. Either it would be time travel putting them into each other’s path, or the creators would have to reveal that they weren’t as far apart in time as they first appeared. The main question to answer then was if the Flintstones were going forward in time, or if the Jetsons were going to go back. Over the course of the film’s ninety-two-minute runtime, the answer would be both.

At first, the Jetsons go back in time. Elroy Jetson manages to create a time travel machine, and the Jetson family decides they are due for a relaxing vacation. The time travel machine takes them to the camping park where the Flintstones have decided to take a holiday of their own. The two families become friends with the Jetsons sharing their futuristic gadgets with the Flintstones. In hopes of getting his job back — Fred lost it earlier in the film after being caught gambling by his boss — Fred uses the Jetsons’ tech to help Mr. Slate’s chances in a competition at the company picnic. Mr. Slate agrees to give Fred his job back if he can secure a victory for Mr. Slate — unfortunately, even with a technological advantage, Mr. Slate still ends up losing, and fires Fred again.

During the Jetsons’ absence, Henry Orbit and Rosie the Robot Maid assemble a device to bring them back. The device locks onto the Flintstones instead, though, and brings the prehistoric cavemen into the future, stranding the Jetsons in the past. George Jetson manages to get himself a job with Mr. Slate, becoming his partner, and quickly becomes famous. Newly rich, the Jetsons buy multiple local businesses in town. In the future, the Jetsons’ robot helps manage to fix the time machine and Rosie the Robo Maid is sent back in time to retrieve her family. The Jetsons are brought back to the future, and the film ends with the Flintstones being sent back to their past.

Follow-Ups to the Film

Warner Bros. Animation

In the 1990s, two video games would take inspiration from The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones, not only proving the success of the crossover but also continued interest in the conceit of the film. In 1991, NES released The Flintstones: The Rescue of Dino & Hoppy. To rescue the kidnapped pets, Fred Flintstone must reassemble a time machine and travel to the future. As part of the future stage, Fred Flintstone does end up running into George Jetson. In 1994, “Flintstones/Jetsons Time Warp” was released in Europe and the game followed a similar plot from the movie. In Flintstones/Jetsons Time Warp, a time machine sends Fred Flintstone to the future and George Jetson to the past.

In 1995, The Flintstones Meet the Jetsons was featured in an episode of The Simpsons. In “A Star is Burns”, an episode from The Simpsons’ sixth season, Bart Simpson is seen watching The Flintstones Meet the Jetsons. As he watches, he says he can “smell another cheap cartoon crossover”. It refers both to the film and to the crossover about to happen in the episode of The Simpsons.

What cartoon crossovers stand out as having aged well versus having gone the way of cliché? Let us know in the comments below!