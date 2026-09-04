New Collection of NES and SNES Games Stealth-Released on Nintendo Switch and PS5

A new collection of NES and SNES games has been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch and PS5. Oddly enough, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version. Meanwhile, in the other direction, there is no PS4 version. This isn’t an issue for the users of the former thanks to backward compatibility, but those on the previous-gen PlayStation console are simply out of luck. Meanwhile, anyone on any of the platforms it is available on will also need $9.99 to purchase the collection, or $7.99 if you buy it within its launch window.

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The new SNES and NES collection comes the way of developer Sickhead Games, based out of Dallas, Texas, and publisher Rock It Games, based out of California. The pair have specifically combined to release Jaleco Sports: Faceoffs, which features five NES games and one SNES game. The standout game in the collection is Pro Sports Hockey for the NES, which was released in 1993 and is extremely rare. A loose NES copy of this game costs at least $200, while a complete edition is going to set you back $500 to $600. It’s one of the rarest NES games, and very sought out by collectors as a result.

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6 SNES and NES Games

In total, this new collection for PS5 and Nintendo Switch includes the following games: 1993 NES game Pro Sports Hockey, 1994 SNES game USA Ice Hockey, 1988 NES game Moero!! Junior Basket-Two on Two, 1989 NES game Hoops, 1988 NES game Moero!! Pro Tennis, and the 1988 NES game Racket Attack.

All six NES and SNES games featured are in their original form, not remastered. And if there are modern improvements or features injected, they have not been outlined by the pair.

Do any of these NES and SNES games hold up in 2026? Well, they are primitive; however, like most 1980s and 1990s sports games, they hold up quite well. They are simple, but where modern sports games are often clunky and weighed down by unnecessary features, their simplicity can feel refreshing. On the flip side, if you have no nostalgia for sports games from yesteryear, it can be hard to dive into them cold turkey in 2026.

Unfortunately, the trailer above is unlisted, so it’s hard to gauge how much interest there is in the collection and how PS5 and Nintendo Switch users are reacting to its stealth release. That said, none of these games were hits back when they originally came out. They were all niche releases, perhaps minus Hoops, which had some traction. This is to say, we don’t suspect many on PS5 and Nintendo Switch will be lining up for this new re-release, but if you did play these back on your NES or SNES, you can now revisit them. Meanwhile, if this NES/SNES nostalgia doesn’t trigger your personal nostalgia, a 1989 NES game recently returned for the first time ever, and PS5 users have been loving it.