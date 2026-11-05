It’s Been 26 Years Since This $44 Million Game of Thrones Meets Fairy Tales Epic Completely Changed Fantasy TV

Remember when television could spend an entire evening taking you somewhere completely ridiculous? Not just another fantasy kingdom with a castle and a dragon, but a world where Snow White has political problems, trolls have questionable fashion sense, and a New York waitress suddenly finds herself surrounded by storybook characters. It sounds like somebody emptied a children’s library into a television writer’s imagination. Somehow, that was the idea.

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And NBC didn’t exactly do things halfway. The network backed a sprawling fantasy adventure with a reported $44 million budget and enough familiar fairy-tale characters to keep the Brothers Grimm busy for another lifetime. It arrived at a time when television rarely attempted anything quite so ambitious. The result was strange, expensive, occasionally ridiculous, and considerably more forward-thinking than its initial reception suggested.

The 10th Kingdom Was a Fairy-Tale Epic Before Fantasy TV Became Prestige Television

When NBC premiered The 10th Kingdom in February 2000, viewers got something rather different from the usual fairy-tale adventure. And it’s become a fantasy show that nobody talks about today, sadly. The ten-hour miniseries followed Virginia Lewis and her father Tony after they stumbled into a parallel world where the descendants of classic fairy-tale characters ruled nine kingdoms. Their journey introduced them to everything from an escaped Evil Queen to a prince trapped in a dog’s body. There’s also a remarkably charming wolf named Wolf who develops an interest in Virginia. Honestly, the guy has some issues with personal boundaries. Scott Cohen clearly understood the assignment.

For me, the show did a good job of blending the classic fantasy elements that were popular in the ’80s with the more modern style of its time. It felt like the creators wanted to appeal to longtime fantasy fans who were already familiar with the genre while also giving the story a fresh, urban edge. I especially liked how the show took familiar fairy-tale ideas and presented them in a way that felt different from the traditional versions. It gave the story a sense of nostalgia while still making it feel like something new. I also think that contrast is part of what makes the show interesting, because it manages to feel both familiar and a little unexpected.

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Simon Moore spent a decade developing the story, and producer Robert Halmi Sr. helped turn it into an enormous television production. The cast included Kimberly Williams, John Larroquette, Dianne Wiest, and Rutger Hauer. Camryn Manheim also appeared as Snow White while Ann-Margret played Cinderella. The production traveled through several European countries and used elaborate sets to bring its fantasy kingdoms to life. That kind of ambition wasn’t something viewers encountered every week. NBC essentially treated a fairy-tale mashup like a major theatrical event. It wasn’t simply another adaptation of a familiar story. Moore wanted to explore what happened after happily ever after. That’s a pretty wonderful idea for a fantasy series.

Why The 10th Kingdom Was Ahead of Its Time

There’s a certain kind of fantasy television you don’t see much anymore. The kind that doesn’t mind being a little silly. The 10th Kingdom has a wolf who falls in love with a human woman, trolls who spend their time causing trouble, and a version of Snow White who has considerably more going on than waiting around for a prince. It also has a New York waitress trying to make sense of all this nonsense. Poor Virginia Lewis. Most people have a bad Monday at work. She gets dropped into a world where fairy-tale royalty can make her life considerably more complicated.

Watching it now is a strange experience because the show feels both familiar and completely unlike modern fantasy television. We’re used to enormous productions treating fictional kingdoms with the seriousness of actual historical empires. Here, somebody can spend an afternoon arguing with a troll and then run into Cinderella. The whole thing has an almost reckless enthusiasm for its own ridiculousness. And that’s before Wolf starts chasing Virginia around. Scott Cohen clearly had a wonderful time playing a character who could turn just about any situation into an opportunity for romance. Whether Virginia appreciated the attention is another matter.

But what about you? Did you watch the series? If so, tell us your thoughts and opinions about you liked or disliked about it! It’s a series that definitely needs more fan talk and discussions.