5 Great Tom Hiddleston Performances Outside Loki (& 1 Shows a Side of Him Rarely Seen)

Think of Tom Hiddleston, and what character immediately comes to mind? Loki, right? And that makes sense, considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe character became the most iconic role of his career, helped turn him into a household name, and is a figure he’s openly expressed how much he cares about. But limiting his entire filmography to the God of Mischief would mean overlooking some other projects that show just how impressive he can be. We’re talking about an actor with a theater background and experience across several genres.

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It’s always fun to remember Loki, especially now that expectations are building for Avengers: Doomsday, but it’s just as worth exploring what Hiddleston can do in other kinds of roles. Take a look at these 5 performances that are some of the best of his career so far. They show just how much he understands what it takes to be an actor.

5) The Life of Chuck

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One of the fun things about Hiddleston is that he has certain talents that tend to get overshadowed by his better-known roles, and The Life of Chuck is a great opportunity to discover one of them. Directed by Mike Flanagan and based on Stephen King’s book, the movie tells the story of Charles Krantz in three parts, starting with a world that seems to be coming to an end and moving backward in time to show how different moments in one man’s life connect. Hiddleston plays Chuck as an adult, an accountant who isn’t exactly extraordinary at first but then becomes the center of a narrative about memory, life, and the importance of the little experiences we share with other people.

So, what makes his performance so good here? Simply put, Hiddleston manages to convey a sense of contentment and enthusiasm that takes on a whole new meaning as you begin to understand the movie’s context. And this is especially clear when he spontaneously starts dancing in the street alongside a street drummer (if you haven’t seen the movie, chances are you’ve already come across this scene somewhere). The best part of his performance is that Hiddleston makes this version of Chuck feel like a truly ordinary person rather than some idealized protagonist. So you easily connect with him before you even fully understand his place in the whole movie.

4) The Deep Blue Sea

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Well, not every Hiddleston character needs to be someone the audience roots for (because even Loki has had his moments), and The Deep Blue Sea is a great example of that. Based on Terence Rattigan’s play, the movie stars Hiddleston as Freddie Page, a former Royal Air Force pilot who gets involved with Hester Collyer (Rachel Weisz), a woman who left her marriage to a judge to be with him. Set in the ’50s, the story follows the deterioration of their relationship as Hester realizes that the passion that made her change her entire life isn’t exactly matched by Freddie’s level of commitment. And casting Hiddleston may have been one of the best decisions the movie made.

Freddie has the charm and looks of a romantic leading man, but he’s also far from being the ideal partner: he’s immature, selfish, and unable to actually understand what Hester wants from him, even when it’s obvious how emotionally invested she is. But Hiddleston never tries to make these flaws seem more appealing than they are, which keeps Freddie from becoming just a handsome, complicated love interest. In fact, it’s the difference between the Freddie Hester wants to see and the man he really is that makes the performance so convincing. Fans are used to seeing Hiddleston play characters with plenty of confidence and presence, so watching him portray someone so flawed and emotionally limited is a pleasant surprise.

3) Only Lovers Left Alive

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Only Lovers Left Alive is seriously underrated, especially when it comes to the vampire genre. Sure, it’s not a movie for everyone since it’s much more introspective, but Hiddleston is phenomenal at bringing that atmosphere to the screen (and his theater background certainly helps). The story follows his character, Adam, a centuries-old vampire who lives in isolation in Detroit, spending his days surrounded by musical instruments, records, and books while looking down on the direction humanity has taken. His partner, Eve (Tilda Swinton), lives in Tangier but decides to visit him when she realizes he’s becoming depressed and withdrawn. But things take a turn with the arrival of Ava (Mia Wasikowska), Eve’s sister, whose impulsive personality ends up disrupting the couple’s routine.

This isn’t just another story about creatures of the night, as its approach is quite different, and Hiddleston understands that perfectly. Adam isn’t threatening; if anything, he seems tired of existing and completely disillusioned with the world. He’s a reclusive musician, somewhat arrogant, and obsessed with everything he considers artistically relevant, but Hiddleston manages to keep that personality from becoming exhausting (which could happen at some point). Also, his chemistry with Swinton is a major highlight. Overall, this is a role that demands more subtlety than we’re used to seeing from the actor, and that’s why it works. Everything is understated, but that’s also what makes the performance interesting.

2) The Hollow Crown

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Not many people have heard of The Hollow Crown, but do you know why it’s one of the best projects to watch if you want to understand Hiddleston as an actor? Shakespeare has always been an important part of his career, and this is a brilliant production that adapts some of the playwright’s most famous history plays to tell the stories of the English monarchy and its struggle for the throne. In this series, Hiddleston plays Prince Hal in the installments dedicated to Henry IV and Henry V, following a young man who’s more into drinking and having fun with his friends than preparing to rule. But as his father, King Henry IV (Jeremy Irons), begins to struggle with his health and the kingdom’s political situation becomes complicated, Hal has to prove he’s capable of taking on that responsibility.

What stands out is that none of this character transformation is forced. From the beginning, you can tell Hal is much smarter and more aware of what’s happening than people give him credit for, even when he chooses not to take his responsibilities seriously. So, when he finally takes the throne as Henry V, Hiddleston manages to convey the authority the role demands without losing the charm and personality that made the prince so intriguing from the start. Besides, the actor’s ease with Shakespeare’s dialogue is more than enough proof of how well this role suits him. Honestly, this is a performance that deserves more appreciation as it shows Hiddleston as an actor in his purest form.

1) The Night Manager

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But okay, if you want to pick just one production to understand why he’s such a damn good actor, then watch The Night Manager. It started as a miniseries, but returned for a second season and has already been renewed for a third. Here, we get to know Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel and gets involved in an international intelligence operation. He uncovers information about the criminal activities of Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie), a respected businessman involved in arms dealing, and is recruited by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) to infiltrate the millionaire’s inner circle and gather evidence against him. To do that, he has to earn Roper’s trust without giving away his true intentions.

It’s a role that demands a lot from Hiddleston, because Jonathan has very little room to make mistakes or show what he’s really thinking. Unlike Loki, for example, who has always used his charisma and taunts to control a situation, Pine has to be more discreet and carefully calculate every move. And you get invested in his journey because the actor knows exactly how to capture the tension without turning him into a generic spy. Plus, his scenes with Laurie are some of the most exciting. Overall, this is a show that feels tailor-made for Hiddleston because it brings together all the qualities he knows how to bring to the screen like no one else: charm, intelligence, presence, subtlety, authority, and vulnerability, all in perfect balance.