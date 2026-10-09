Tom Hiddleston Addresses Loki’s “New Purposes” in Avengers: Doomsday

After the events of Loki season 2, it wasn’t clear what Loki’s (and therefore Tom Hiddleston’s) future role in the MCU would be, if anything. After all, that series concluded with Loki being entirely alone, now holding the timelines together as the God of Stories. That seemed to suggest that the most we would see of Loki in the future was him looking on from afar, if that. However, Avengers: Doomsday was surprisingly confirmed to be bringing Loki back, presumably in the fight against Doctor Doom, and Avengers: Endgame Encore’s added scenes, specifically the one in which Loki arrives at the home of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of the movie, support that. Even so, major questions remain about how Loki is involved, given that he is meant to be holding the timelines together.

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Now, Hiddleston has given an interview in which he addresses the new purpose Loki has in Doomsday. Speaking with Nerd Reactor, the star said, “What was different for me, and this is, I think, okay to say this, is I began my engagement with Avengers: Doomsday having experienced the finale of Loki season 2. So, to arrive at the film with that experience. The end of Loki season 2, I think Loki is afforded redemption and catharsis, which completes a long arc which is set in motion at the beginning of the first Thor film…The whole journey of Loki has been an exploration of purpose and meaning. The beginning of Avengers, he says, ‘I am Loki of Asgard. And I am burdened with glorious purpose.’ And his purpose exists for others, and he’s going to use that purpose. That it will be more burden than glory. So, I arrived in Doomsday with all of that experience, with that story having been told, and it created a new starting point.”

Hiddleston (Mostly) Dodged the Question, But the “New Starting Point” Is Telling

Hiddleston is no newcomer to Marvel, so he of course expertly avoided any true spoilers for Doomsday. However, his comments have given some indication of what we should expect from Loki in the upcoming film, and it aligns with his Endgame Encore appearance. As Hiddleston said, the arc that began in Thor, with Loki discovering he is adopted and going down this path of, basically, an identity crisis that sees him engaging in multiple villainous activities, concluded with Loki, when he finally realized the type of god he needed to be. Because that arc has been concluded, it’s likely those themes and story beats won’t be revisited in Doomsday. Rather, this movie will see Loki beginning from an entirely different place—or, as Hiddleston said, “a new starting point.”

Already, we have some inclination as to what that might be. He is holding the timelines together as the God of Stories, so he is undoubtedly going to be working to maintain the Sacred Timeline and prevent serious damage or incursions. That is no doubt why he appears at the end of Endgame Encore, as it’s already confirmed that Steve Rogers caused Doomsday by staying in the past at the end of Endgame, thereby messing with the timeline. Loki is likely there to try and set things right and, ultimately, to resolve the massive issue with the incursions that have already begun (yet another Endgame Encore added scene confirmed that). This might mean we don’t actually see Loki go toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom, which is a bit of a shame, but this new position that Loki has in the multiverse will mean a completely different take on the character—and that should excite fans.

What do you think Loki’s Doomsday role will be? Do you wish we were getting to see Loki fight Doom (or do you think we still will)? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.