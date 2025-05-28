Loki Star May Have Accidentally Revealed Avengers: Doomsday Return to the MCU

It’s about time. Marvel fans were thrilled when it was announced that Tom Hiddleston — whose trickster God of Mischief, Loki, died in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, only for his past self to escape into a branched timeline in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — would be looped back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday. The last time we saw this time-slipping alt-2012 Loki in his self-titled Disney+ series, he sacrificed himself to destroy the Time Variance Authority’s Temporal Loom, saving the branched realities of the multiverse that he then presided over from his throne at the End of Time.

Loki’s glorious purpose also meant saving his friends, including the Loki variant turned TVA fugitive Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), TVA agent and best friend Mobius (Owen Wilson), TVA repair guy O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). The latter reappeared in last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and it seems that Di Martino’s Sylvie will be making the jump to the Sacred Timeline as part of the ever-expanding Avengers: Doomsday cast.

“Playgrounds,” Di Martino captioned a since-deleted Instagram post (below) that fans have taken to mean Sylvie is in Doomsday. Di Martino’s Sylvie stunt double, Sarah Irwin, has also reportedly been spotted in the UK, fueling speculation that the character is set to return (presumably to reunite with the long-lost Loki).

Sophia Di Martino appears to be teasing her return as Sylvie in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. pic.twitter.com/ExuiISP3eT — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) May 27, 2025

“I think, at this point, if anything comes back to threaten freewill in general, I feel like Sylvie will be there to fight the good fight. It kind of depends where the story goes, where the bigger picture goes,” the Loki star previously told ScreenRant about her role in the MCU moving forward.

“No one knows but Kevin Feige,” Di Martino continued of the Marvel Studios president and producer. “I mean, she could go anywhere. Again, the possibilities are limitless. That’s what’s so exciting about it. You just never know.”

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Doomsday started principal photography last month at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England. Perhaps not coincidentally, Buckinghamshire’s Pitstone Quarry doubled as the Void, a “metaphysical junkyard” at the End of Time that first appeared as a location on Loki, when Marvel Studios shot Deadpool & Wolverine there in 2023.

SOPHIA DI MARTINO AS SYLVIE (LEFT) AND TOM HIDDLESTON AS LOKI IN MARVEL’s LOKI SEASON 1

Along with Hiddleston, the Doomsday cast includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (Bob Reynolds/Sentry), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/the Falcon), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast members Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Richards/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/the Thing) are all set to return, as will Fox’s X-Men movie alums Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Cyclops).

Marvel Studios has dated Avengers: Doomsday to open December 18, 2026 in theaters (previously May 1), followed by Avengers: Secret Wars (also delayed from May 7 to Dec. 17, 2027).