A key part of any good fantasy story is building the world it takes place in. The confines of the fantasy genre are really only as broad as the imagination of whoever is telling the story at hand, but certain tropes and ideas seem to persist across the many popular fantasy narratives that exist in our collective consciousness. Swords, sorcery, magic, monsters — all of these are considered staples of the fantasy worlds brought to life on our screens. The very best fantasy TV shows are those that build worlds that feel unique while still adhering to key tropes and identifiable fantasy ideas, because making a fantasy series’ setting feel organic and exciting is massively important.

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That said, it isn’t the most important idea, though many fantasy shows lose sight of that fact. Recently, we looked at fantasy shows where the worldbuilding is better than the story, and unfortunately, the genre has no shortage of such shows. So many, in fact, that we’ve found three more that focused more on building a compelling world than they did on the specific narrative taking place within it. While their potential was clear, the story struggling to live up to the promise of the worldbuilding ultimately proved the downfall of each of these shows.

3) The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017)

In many ways, The Shannara Chronicles had the potential to be one of the best fantasy shows on TV. Based on Terry Brooks’ sprawling fantasy epic, The Shannara Chronicles secured then-rising star Austin Butler to play its main character, Wil. With a talented leading man and source material that ranks among the most beloved in the history of fantasy literature, the show had a massive amount of potential. Set in a fantasy world in which the remains of humanity live alongside elves, trolls, and various other magical creatures, The Shannara Chronicles had the makings of a true small-screen fantasy masterpiece.

While the world its story took place in was a good representation of the wondrous fantasy of Brooks’ novels, The Shannara Chronicles‘ own story left much to be desired. As incredibly compelling as the world was, the show’s unimaginative use of fantasy tropes made its story feel a little cliched, with predictable romantic subplots and underdeveloped characters further hurting the show. Its general lack of success therefore seemed inevitable, and its cancellation put a final note on the series’ failure to live up to its potential.

2) Britannia (2017–2021)

In the wake of Game of Thrones‘ success, many fantasy shows sought to recreate its winning formula. A few series took historical elements and incorporated varying degrees of magic and mysticism into them, resulting in a string of shows just like Britannia. Set in the days of Roman-occupied Britain — specifically, in 43 AD — Britannia‘s story follows a large ensemble cast. As one of a wave of medieval fantasy TV shows, Britannia needed to set itself apart, which it tried to do with a blend of magical elements and historical basis, all brought to life by an impressive cast featuring several celebrated actors.

The show’s depiction of ancient Britain felt mysterious and unpredictable, particularly when it came to the customs, beliefs, and rituals of the land’s native tribes. The care and attention that went into the worldbuilding was impressive, but sadly, Britannia‘s story was nowhere near as strong. The show’s increasingly convoluted plot and uneven character development proved to be a huge issue, resulting in a painfully stark imbalance between the intrigue surrounding the world’s mythology and the actual story unfolding within it.

1) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was conceived as a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 movie The Dark Crystal, offering fans a modern exploration of the events that precipitated the story of the cult fantasy film. The Netflix show aired for just one season before it was unfairly axed, contributing to its reputation as a fantasy TV show cancelled way too soon. Its inclusion on this list might raise a few eyebrows, because its story was good and earned critical acclaim, but that overlooks one simple fact: its worldbuilding was even better.

The way that Age of Resistance expands the scope of Henson’s fantasy world of Thra is nothing short of wondrous. The intricacies of its fantastical cultures and complex history and mythology are truly awe-inspiring, and that’s something that even its solid fantasy narrative struggled to measure up to. The story of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is engaging and entertaining as far as fantasy narratives go, but the world it all takes place in is infinitely more interesting and compelling, which is precisely why the show deserved a much longer run and a greater chance to grow.