7 Best Fantasy TV Shows That Aren’t Adapted From Books

With some of the biggest on-screen fantasy franchises drawing their stories from books, it’s easy to forget that the genre’s best shows aren’t all based on them. In fact, there are quite a few incredible fantasy series that don’t pull their stories from the page, whether it’s because they’re adapting other source material or because they’re wholly original.

These series prove that the blueprint for a good fantasy story can look different from project to project. Some succeed by turning to non-literary mediums, like tabletop RPGs and video games, for their characters and settings. Others are capable of crafting extraordinary worlds through their scripts alone. Whatever their approach, these shows are the best additions to the genre that look beyond novels for inspiration. NOTE: This list doesn’t include shows based on comics, graphic novels, or manga.

7) The Mighty Nein

The Mighty Nein is fairly new to the fantasy sphere, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the 2020s’ best additions to the genre. Rather than pulling material from books, The Mighty Nein bases its story and characters on Critical Role’s second Dungeons & Dragons campaign. D&D serves as a source of inspiration for multiple titles on this list, suggesting that Hollywood should tap into the potential of tabletop RPGs more frequently. And The Mighty Nein perfectly captures why. Its flawed band of misfits and twisty political machinations prove that complex fantasy stories can come from many different sources.

6) Supernatural

Given that Supernatural ran for 15 seasons, it’s impressive that the CW show isn’t based on anything in particular. Yes, it uses urban legends and mythology to shape its monsters and lore. However, Sam and Dean’s journey unravels without a blueprint. Funnily enough, it’s actually inspired books and comics, rather than jumping off them. And although Supernatural might’ve benefited from source material in places, it does an impressive job of weaving together its plots and reinventing itself without it. There’s a reason it has such a strong legacy. Instead of depending on an established audience, it built a committed fan base on its own — and that approach has largely worked out for it.

5) The Legend of Vox Machina

Like its Mighty Nein spinoff, The Legend of Vox Machina is based on a Critical Role campaign rather than a series of books. And it demonstrates the same incredible character work, world-building, and plotting. The campaign provides a strong foundation for The Legend of Vox Machina, and the Prime Video series makes good use of it. Even with 30 minute episodes, it crafts a fully immersive world that viewers will want to keep returning to. Its many characters manage to leave an impression, and it boasts a dedicated following comprised of Critical Role fans and newcomers. It’s further proof that popular books aren’t the only framework for a good fantasy adventure.

4) Arcane

In addition to tabletop RPGs, video games make excellent source material for TV shows and movies. And one of the best fantasy shows of recent years is loosely based on League of Legends, spinning its characters and setting into a captivating narrative. That series is, of course, Netflix’s Arcane. And while Arcane tends to get attention for its stunning animation and standout soundtrack, its core story is just as praise-worthy. It’s a prime example of expanding and improving on the source material rather than adapting it 1:1. This tends to go over less well with book series, but it can be a welcome development when bringing other mediums to TV. It works to Arcane‘s benefit, allowing it to tell a compelling story about power, oppression, and trauma — and somehow making its deeply flawed characters even more iconic.

3) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

While plenty of vampire shows are based on books, that’s not true of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic ’90s classic is actually inspired by the 1992 film penned by Joss Whedon. And the show’s characters and storylines take on a life of their own, delivering a journey that’s groundbreaking for its time — and still holds up in many ways. It packs an impressive amount of lore into its episodes, despite having no pre-existing material to pull from. And Buffy the Vampire Slayer shows that an original fantasy series can be influential in its own right. It continues to be a major part of pop culture conversations today, and it’s easy to see the ways it’s inspired later titles, from The Vampire Diaries to Supernatural. Its legacy is a testament to its storytelling success. It’s no wonder fans are so eager for the upcoming revival.

2) Stranger Things

Stranger Things draws a lot of its lore from Dungeons & Dragons, but the Netflix show tells an original story — and despite Season 5’s complaints, it will go down as one of the biggest fantasy shows of the 21st century. Part of the series’ appeal is the way it leans into ’80s culture. It’s noticeably influenced by the defining films and shows of that decade, along with the Duffer Brothers’ other favorite stories. It being referential doesn’t take away from its ability to tread its own path, however, resulting in a distinct experience that’s as charming as it is thrilling. Stranger Things doesn’t need a blueprint to deliver compelling characters or twisty mysteries. It’s the sort of show other series will be looking to for inspiration in time.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best fantasy offerings out there, boasting three masterful seasons of television. The animated series holds up, even two decades later, and it still appeals to its original audience — though it’s timeless enough to attract new generations as well. It’s hard to believe a world as detailed and iconic as Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s could exist without source material setting it up. Yet the Nickelodeon series showcases all the strengths of a great fantasy narrative without books to work with. It has a strong magic system, lovable ensemble, and backdrop that’s a delight to fall into. It’s everything you could want in a fantasy series, and it kickstarted its own franchise rather than building on an existing one.

