3 Fantasy TV Shows Where The Worldbuilding Is Better Than The Story

Fantasy is one of the most enduring and consistently popular genres in fiction, so it’s no surprise that there have been many memorable fantasy TV shows over the years. Everything from mundane stories with a light supernatural edge to complex high fantasy sits squarely within the very broad confines of the fantasy genre, with many iconic and beloved characters and franchises falling into the category. The small screen is certainly no exception, with the very best fantasy TV shows earning themselves a lasting place among audiences’ collective pop culture consciousness. However, in order to work within the genre, every story needs a world in which to exist.

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Many shows have incredible worldbuilding, and, particularly in the fantasy genre, this is often the key to making a show work over multiple seasons and narrative arcs. However, there are actually many shows that struggle to match the strength of their stories to the strength of the worlds they build, resulting in an imbalance of quality that’s difficult to ignore. While we absolutely adore the worlds that the following shows set about building, elements of their stories ultimately left a lot to be desired.

3) Carnival Row

Carnival Row is remembered by many as a fantasy TV show cancelled way too soon, though it was, admittedly, far from perfect. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row follows a detective working to solve a string of murders connected to a community of oppressed mythological beings who live as refugees among humans. The show’s setting and premise are incredibly strong, with its disenfranchised fae community allowing it to explore a form of social commentary through the lens of a fantasy story. Sadly, Carnival Row‘s actual story suffered from an abundance of ideas thrown together almost haphazardly, as the show tried to deliver far too much far too soon. Instead of giving fans a slow-burn fantasy detective story, Carnival Row built an incredible world that was let down by a reasonably disappointing story, resulting in a show that proved to be dangerously lopsided, ultimately contributing to its untimely cancellation.

2) The Wheel of Time

It’s not hyperbolic to say that many thought The Wheel of Time had the potential to be the best fantasy TV show of all time. Based on Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy novels, the show adapted the sprawling magical epic of the Aes Sedai and the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being capable of channelling the One Power, giving them the potential to either save or destroy the world. With a huge ensemble cast led by Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time adapted hallowed source material, and the way it brought the world of Robert Jordan’s books to life was hugely commendable. The show’s worldbuilding set an incredibly rich and immersive stage for the fantasy epic, but the execution of the story wasn’t quite up to scratch. Many aspects of the adaptation felt rushed, hurting the narrative by not giving the story the time and attention it deserved. While it quickly built an amazing representation of Jordan’s fantasy world, that speed was precisely the problem when it came to The Wheel of Time‘s story.

1) The Witcher

Netflix’s adaptation of the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski helped bring a beloved franchise to life in live-action, but it was far from perfect. The Witcher primarily follows the monster-hunting Witcher Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Continent, establishing many of the characters and settings fans of the book and video game series already loved. Capitalizing on that popularity allowed The Witcher to quickly become a successful sword-and-sorcery TV show, but the adaptation lost a considerable amount of narrative flair in the translation. While the world that The Witcher built for itself was generally very good, the show’s story wasn’t what many fans had hoped. Non-linear elements led many to be confused by the show’s narrative direction, and pacing soon proved to be a considerable issue. These issues have plagued the show’s run, and while The Witcher has managed to secure relatively consistent success, its worldbuilding stands out as being far more competently executed than its story.