10 Best Fantasy TV Shows of All Time

The fantasy genre has always had a special place in TV and film. After all, who doesn’t enjoy stepping away from reality for a while and immersing themselves in a world that’s completely different from our own? But over the decades, some shows have gone far beyond simple escapism – they’ve shaped pop culture, inspired generations of fans, and redefined what can be told on screen. Some of the best productions have proven that the genre can be just as emotional and powerful as any contemporary drama, while also building a legacy so strong that, even after they’ve ended, they still get people talking and keep inspiring new stories.

With highly imaginative plots featuring creatures, kingdoms, time travel, or fairy tales, here are the 10 TV shows that have made a lasting impression on the collective imagination and the industry as the best of all time.

1) Game of Thrones

You don’t even have to be a fan of Game of Thrones to recognize the impact and scale of the production within the fantasy genre and global television. Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, the story is set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, where several noble families vie for control of the Iron Throne. With a narrative full of political intrigue, legendary battles, and complex characters, the show quickly turned into a worldwide phenomenon.

Game of Thrones stood out for its high-level production, with filming across multiple countries and an impressive use of special effects. Fantasy elements like dragons, magic, and various other creatures were seamlessly woven into the plot, enriching the entire universe. The show also introduced fully constructed fictional languages created specifically for the narrative. And even with the backlash surrounding the final season, the truth is that Game of Thrones left a massive legacy – not least because it won an astounding 59 Emmy Awards.

2) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

20th Century Fox

When it comes to classics, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the titles (if not the one) that revolutionized television. Following Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenager chosen by destiny to fight vampires, demons, and other forces of evil, the show is a cool blend of horror, comedy, and teen drama, exploring the challenges of growing up through a supernatural lens. Back in the ’90s, this was the kind of show that could make any teenager drop everything just to tune in.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is still recognized today for its massive influence and is consistently listed among the best shows of all time. It broke new ground by introducing ongoing story arcs at a time when most series were still episodic, helping to reshape how TV narratives were built moving forward. On top of that, its exploration of themes like female empowerment and identity made it incredibly forward-thinking for its time. The fact that it inspired spin-offs and a reboot only reinforces the strength of its legacy.

3) Stranger Things

netflix

Stranger Things has shown that it knows how to attract audiences and keep them talking about its story and characters for days on end. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the ’80s, the plot begins with the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). After that, several discoveries begin to emerge, such as a conspiracy involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces, and the parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things is a master at blending horror and sci-fi for a young audience, while still delivering genuinely scary moments. The series has received both critical and public acclaim since its first season, is easy to get hooked on, and has earned numerous awards, becoming one of the most iconic productions in pop culture. Plus, it’s a true love letter to ’80s culture, filled with references to movies, books, music, and games – all of which have helped fuel its massive popularity.

4) Once Upon a Time

abc

The creativity behind Once Upon a Time is undeniable. Bringing back childhood nostalgia and turning it into something addictive to watch is not for everyone, as the theory is not easy to execute. The show takes place in the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, where the residents are actually fairy tale characters who have been transported to the “real world” by a powerful curse.

Once Upon a Time has a very innovative approach to the fantasy genre, knowing how to perfectly and ideally blend classic stories with modern times, while creating narratives that are complex and exciting at the same time. Many of its characters are remembered to this day for the way they were portrayed, as well as the ways in which their stories were developed to better understand even the classic villains. The show is a brilliant reinvention of what it means to tell stories.

5) The Witcher

netflix

Few shows manage to delve deep into fantasy while making everything feel real, tangible, and genuinely engaging. The Witcher is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter trying to find his place in a world where humans often prove more cruel than the beasts he hunts. Along the way, he becomes fatefully intertwined with the powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and the young princess Cirilla (Freya Allan).

The mythology in The Witcher is phenomenal. More than just escapism or decorative fantasy, the show invites viewers into a richly crafted universe that feels fully lived-in. Its attention to detail, from lore to worldbuilding, earned the production numerous nominations and awards. On top of that, the successful expansion across books, games, and spin-offs is proof of the story’s strength and resonance – something only a few fantasy worlds manage to pull off. With a more mature tone and touches of horror, The Witcher has firmly established itself as a standout in the genre.

6) Outlander

starz

High-quality production? Outlander does it so masterfully that many still argue it doesn’t get the recognition it truly deserves. Based on the book series by author Diana Gabaldon, the show follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who, during a trip to Scotland in 1945, is mysteriously transported back to the year 1743. There, she becomes entangled in historical and political turmoil and meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Highland warrior with whom she falls deeply in love.

Widely praised for both its narrative strength and historical authenticity, Outlander has been recognized as one of the best fantasy series by some awards bodies. One of its standout elements is the powerful chemistry between the characters (especially the leads) which anchors the emotional core of the story. The show is also celebrated for its meticulous attention to period detail, with richly crafted costumes and sets that truly immerse the viewer in different eras. Besides, it doesn’t shy away from mature and thought-provoking themes such as war, trauma, morality, and personal freedom, all handled with a depth that sets it apart in the genre.

7) House of the Dragon

hbo

The Game of Thrones prequel series has achieved something that few other spin-offs manage to do, live up to its predecessor. The show quickly became the biggest series premiere in HBO history, attracting almost 10 million viewers. By many, it’s considered one of the best shows not only in the fantasy genre, but in the history of television. Based on the events of Fire & Blood, written by Martin, House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family’s struggle for the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Following the same line as the original production, the narrative and characters are easy to love and hate, and the mythology of the universe is very well constructed and is what usually draws the most attention. Its grandeur also stands out in the epic scale of production, from the meticulously crafted costumes to the detailed composition of each dragon. Also, the script is impeccable in its dialogue, drama, and tension. House of the Dragon has received critical acclaim, won Golden Globe and Emmy awards, and perfectly upholds the legacy of its predecessor.

8) Supernatural

the cw

The CW TV shows were a phenomenon in the 2000s, and one of them, in the fantasy genre, stands out above the rest (it’s no surprise that it became the longest-running television production of its kind). Supernatural follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) on their journey across the United States hunting all kinds of creatures. The plot begins with the mysterious death of their mother, leading their father to train them to face evil forces.

What really sets Supernatural apart is its charismatic characters who have transcended the show into becoming pop culture icons. The series stands out for its rich mythology, featuring angels, demons, vampires, gods, and other supernatural beings, while delving deep into themes like free will versus destiny. When it premiered, shows blending these elements were rare, making Supernatural a pioneer – and one that still holds a special place in fans’ hearts today.

9) Arcane

netflix

Few animated series reach the heights of Arcane. Receiving widespread critical and public acclaim, the show is set in the universe of League of Legends and impresses with its unique visuals that blend 2D and 3D animation seamlessly. Since its premiere, it has established itself as one of the best video game adaptations on TV, winning over both fans of the game and newcomers alike. The story centers on the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, focusing on the origins of sisters Vi and Jinx, who find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict fueled by social inequality and technological progress.

Arcane delivers a dense, emotional, and sophisticated story that can rival the best contemporary dramas and other fantasy shows. Its success goes far beyond stunning visuals and sharp writing – the show tackles mature themes with great nuance, all enhanced by a powerful soundtrack. Besides, its impact has been so significant that it’s often seen as a turning point for future video game adaptations, raising the bar for the entire genre.

10) The Vampire Diaries

the cw

One of the biggest hits on TV, not only in the fantasy genre but also within the vampire niche in entertainment, The Vampire Diaries is based on the book series by L. J. Smith. The story follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a young woman caught in a complicated love triangle with vampire brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). As the show unfolds, dark secrets from both the town of Mystic Falls and the characters themselves come to light.

What makes The Vampire Diaries stand out is its skillful balance between fantasy and drama, delivering an exciting yet relatable story. Across its seasons, the show introduced a wide range of supernatural creatures and earned numerous nominations and awards. The central trio became pop culture icons, remembered fondly by longtime fans who often revisit the series for nostalgia, while still attracting new viewers. Ultimately, the show’s lasting success owes much to its engaging plot, continual reinvention, and deep character development that allows the audience to connect and identify with their journeys.