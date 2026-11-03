4 Crystal Lake Moments From the Friday the 13th Franchise We Want to See in Season 2

Crystal Lake is officially a breakout hit for Peacock and a nice fresh start for the Friday the 13th franchise – even if they still can’t use some of the more iconic elements from the films (like Jason’s hockey mask). However, given where Season 1 left things, the next season of Crystal Lake will have the added benefit (and added challenge) of covering the events of the original Friday the 13th movie and its sequel, Friday the 13th: Part 2.

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While Crystal Lake has carved out its own unique version of the Jason Voorhees lore, it was careful to hit major touchstones of the original lore along the way. Season 2 will need to do an even better job of walking that line between traditional and new lore, but there are three touchstone moments from the films we want to see, and at least one opportunity to expand the lore of the films in a fun way.

4. The Original Counselor Murders

Paramount & Warner Bros.

The original Friday the 13th movie kept the secret of Pamela Voorhees being the murderer until the climax. The rest of the time, the kills were done through the POV of the killer – a novel approach that helped define the slasher-killer subgenre. However, Crystal Lake has laid the groundwork for us to get that same original string of murders from Pamela Voorhees’ (Linda Cardellini) perspective. It would be a clever way to revisit the events of Friday the 13th in a way diehard fans would enjoy, without stepping on any legal landmines.

The ending of Season 1 already revealed a teaser cameo of counselor Steve Christy (Dan Thompson) telling the story of Jason to the other doomed counslers around a campfire, while Pamela and/or Jason watched from the shadows. Jumping right into those murders from the first film is a perfect place to begin Season 2.

3. Mother-Son Hunting Party

Peacock

The climactic scene of Crystal Lake Season 1 saw Pamela Voorhees finally reconnect with her son Jason, after losing him in a lake accident a year before. Thanks to the experiments that created him, Jason had grown to adult size and possessed ferocious power, as well as the ability to heal from any injury, even fatal ones. He nearly killed Pamela, but the mother-son bond proved strong enough to get through to the little boy inside the monster. Jason fled into the woods, while Pamela triumphantly declared that she and “her boy” now owned the woods around Crystal Lake.

The TV series has already altered lore by having Jason and Pamela united in their dark purpose. There’s now an opportunity to explore Jason and Pam stalking the woods of Crystal Lake together – and all the bodies Jason stacks while Pam goes back to wreak havoc on the camp.

2. Pam vs. Alice

PParamount / Warner Bros.

One character that Crystal Lake Season 2 will definitely have to cast is that of Alice Hardy, one of the original “Final Girls’ of slasher horror. Alice (played by actress Adrienne King) was the last counselor alive after Pamela stalked the camp and killed off the other counselors and owners; the original film ended in a showdown between Alice and Pamela, and in 1980, seeing that level of brutality and violence between two women was certainly as novel as it was twisted.

Crystal Lake can do a lot more to build a stronger, deeper story around Pamela and Alice. The show can embellish the relationship in ways the original film never did, and take a season-long slow-burn build to that final fight. A lot has changed since 1980, and Crystal Lake has a chance to dissect the entire pipeline from “Scream Queens” to “Final Girls” in some smart ways.

1. Jason’s Revenge

Paramount

Crystal Lake Season 2 inevitably has to pass the baton from Pamela Voorhees to Jason Voorhees, as was done in the first two films of the series. Like any show or movie centered around a villain, our “protagonist” also has to be the one who pays an inevitable moral/ethical price for their deeds – and in the case of Pam Voorhees, that means getting her head knocked off by the one counselor who stood tall.

However, fans know that Alice Hardy doesn’t get a happy ending: Friday the 13th: Part 2 opens with Jason coming down from the woods to stalk and kill Alice as revenge for his mommy dearest dying. Crystal Lake Season 2 needs to end with Jason fully stepping into his dark legacy as the unkillable killer. It may be as far as the show can go, but whether it’s the cliffhanger before Season 3 or the series finale, this moment is the only ending most fans will accept.

Crystal Lake is now streaming on Peacock. Did you watch it? What do you want to see happen in Season 2? More familiar lore, or a whole new one?